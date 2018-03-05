Emma Stone and Queen Elizabeth Are Obsessed with This $9 Game Changer

What do Emma Stone and Queen Elizabeth have in common? Here's a hint: It's shiny, elegant, and will never go out of style. Rumor has it, Queen Elizabeth has been a fan for more than 28 years. And Emma Stone wore the affordable must-have to the 2018 Oscars look. Give up? It's no other than one of the most timeless nail polishes ever created: Essie's Ballet Slippers ($9; walmart.com, dermstore.com, or amazon.com).

John Shearer/Getty Images

It was a perfect match for Stone's menswear-inspired Louis Vuitton ensemble. “This outfit called for a classy, glamorous nail to offset her androgynous look," Celebrity Manicurist, Emi Kudo explains. "Essie’s sheer, pale pink ballet slippers was the picture-perfect choice, finishing with Essie’s gel.setter ($10; amazon.com and cvs.com) for added gel-like shine.”

J. Merritt/Getty Images

A nail polish that's perfect for everyday wear and special occasions? Sign us up, please.