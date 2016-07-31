The Summer Nail Polishes InStyle Beauty Editors Are Loving Now

Courtesy (2); Time Inc. Digital Studio (2)
Erin Lukas
Jul 31, 2016 @ 3:30 pm

When it comes to choosing summer nail polish colors, our strategies are similar to how we approach our wardrobes: lightweight and sunny hues. While we can’t help you stay cool, we can help you sort out your nails for the rest of the season. From barely-there pinks, to scorching oranges, whatever your color penchant may be, InStyle’s beauty team has just the recommendation for you. Here, our editors share their favorite nail polish shades. They're guaranteed to add sizzle for the summer and perhaps beyond.

1 of 5 Courtesy; Time Inc. Digital Studio

Sally Hansen Miracle Gel In Greyfitti

"Sally Hansen Miracle Gel in Greyfitti is my new summer neutral. It’s got just enough hazy blue pigment to stand out, and looks amazing with my frayed jeans and chambray shirts." -Angelique Serrano, Beauty Director

Sally Hansen $10 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 5 Courtesy; Time Inc. Digital Studio

Tom Ford Nail Lacquer in Ginger Fire

"I love orange against sun-kissed skin and on my toes. Not to mention, it goes perfectly with my favorite gold summer sandals. The best shade is Ginger Fire from Tom Ford." -Selene Milano, Senior Beauty Editor

Tom Ford $36 SHOP NOW
3 of 5 Courtesy; Time Inc. Digital Studio

Guerlain La Petit Robe Noire Nail Color 

"I’ve been kind of lazy about doing my nails recently, but I get a lot more wear out of sheer nude shades since it isn’t so apparent when one of them gets chipped. My favorite at the moment is Guerlain’s Pink Ballerinas. Flattering pink tone aside, I feel so fancy since the lacquer smells just like the brand’s La Petite Robe Noire fragrance after it dries – even when I layer on top coat." -Marianne Mychaskiw, Associate Beauty Editor

Guerlain $25 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 5 Courtesy; Time Inc. Digital Studio

Essie Gel Couture In Fairy Tailor 

"I tend to go dark on my toes year ‘round, so for summer I love the contrast of a super-light mani. My new favorite is Essie Gel Couture in Fairy Tailor, a pink so sheer, it’s practically nude." -Dianna Mazzone, Assistant Beauty Editor

Advertisement
5 of 5 Courtesy; Time Inc. Digital Studio

JinSoon Nail Polish In Ube 

"Purple is my favorite color and while I don't have much of it in my wardrobe, I more than make up for it on my nails. Not quite pastel and not quite bold, this vibrant lilac shade looks great on fingers and toes, and is an instant mood lifter. Bonus: the polish stays put and holds up for over a week of summer's sweaty days." -Erin Lukas, Beauty Writer 

Jin Soon $18 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!