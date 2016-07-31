The Summer Nail Polishes InStyle Beauty Editors Are Loving Now

When it comes to choosing summer nail polish colors, our strategies are similar to how we approach our wardrobes: lightweight and sunny hues. While we can’t help you stay cool, we can help you sort out your nails for the rest of the season. From barely-there pinks, to scorching oranges, whatever your color penchant may be, InStyle’s beauty team has just the recommendation for you. Here, our editors share their favorite nail polish shades. They're guaranteed to add sizzle for the summer and perhaps beyond.