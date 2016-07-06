Editor Tested: We Tried 3 New Gel-Hybrid Nail Polishes 

No soak-off polishes or salon appointments required: Gel-hybrid nail polishes deliver a long-lasting manicure that won’t chip off a day or two after you’ve painted on your go-to shade. Even better: There’s no UV light necessary and you can switch up your polish whenever you please at home. These polymer formulas last longer than traditional polishes and offer the vinyl shine of a gel, yet they can be easily wiped away with regular remover. Check out our three favorite versions and get painting.

RELATED: 6 Ways to Make Your Pedicure Last

Best for Shine

Time Inc Digital Studio

Promising up to 14 days of glossy wear, this color and topcoat combo impressed our tester with nearly a workweek of uncracked perfection. "The polish looked crazy shiny even before topcoat," she says. "The wide brush covered my entire nail in one pass."

Essie Gel Couture in Dress Call, $12; essie.com.

Best for Long Wear

Time Inc Digital Studio

After a primer coat, two layers of color, and topcoat, "I had minor chipping after seven days," says our tester. She removed the polish after the second week just "because regrowth at the base of the nails was visible."

OPI Infinite Shine in Sunrise To Sunset, $13; ulta.com.

Best for a Cushion-Like Finish

Time Inc Digital Studio

Boasting a plump, gel-like surface, the Gel Lab Pro formula kept our tester's digits looking cushiony and "chip-free for almost four days, which is a miracle since my daily activities involve opening boxes and removing staples," she says. "My first nick came only after a vigorous pan-washing."

Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Nail Polish in Beauty School Dropout, $20; deborahlippmann.com.