The Easiest Glitter and Bold Nail Polish Removal Tips Ever 

Painting your nails with a glitter polish is a bigger commitment than choosing an Instagram filter. Why? Once the polish is set and dry, it's seemingly impossible to completely rid your nails of it when you're tired of your fingers looking like mini disco balls. Usually when removing glitter polish there's a lot of cursing involved. Instead, try Liang's method next time to save yourself some frustration.

First, saturate a cotton pad in nail polish remover and then let it sit on top of the nail for 10 seconds before wiping the polish off while applying gentle pressure. If you find stubborn pieces still attached, repeat! "You want the remover to seep under the glitter for easy removal, and not pull the pieces off," Liang says.