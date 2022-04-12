These 9 Earth Month Nail Designs Will Inspire You to Live a Greener Lifestyle

Earth Month is here, and as with any other celebration we observe, we like to show our support in whichever way possible. Of course, there are the obvious things we all do to be more eco-friendly, such as being more mindful about our waste and adopting a vegetarian diet.

These are all important actions, but if you're looking to subtly celebrate the month-long occasion, an on-theme manicure is the way to go. It's easy, quick, and you can switch it up depending on your mood. So, this April, we're painting our nails shades of green, blue, and even adding festive designs.

Ahead, find some of our favorite Earth Month nail designs to inspire your own manicures.