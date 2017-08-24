Major Key Alert: DJ Khaled Gave Himself a DIY Pedicure

August 23rd was a good day for DJ Khaled. His too-cute-for-words son Asahd turned 10 months old, his album went platinum, and he even had some downtime for a DIY foot bath. They say you can’t have smooth feet? Get smooth feet for yourself.

Perhaps in-between shopping for Diptyque Baies candles ($64; neimanmarcus.com) (if you watch his Snapchat, you know he’s a fan), DJ Khaled was spotted giving himself a mini foot treatment while sitting on a golf cart in Beverly Hills—major key alert.

MOVI Inc./Splash News

RELATED: The Cutest Colors for Manicures and Pedicures

The pictures show DJ Khaled giving his feet a refreshing soak with a water bottle and then wiping them clean (or smooth?) with what looks to be a paper towel. OK, so he might just be cleaning his feet from the effects of wearing sandals, but we’d like to think he knows the importance of regular pedicures.

VIDEO: Trust Us, We Tried It: The Modern Perm

Maybe this will spark another beauty collab between DJ Khaled and a brand. Palmer's Cocoa Butter part two, anyone?