CoverGirl Created Gold Medal-Worthy Manis for Olympic Athletes—Recreate the Looks Only on InStyle

Courtesy
Erin Lukas
Jul 12, 2016 @ 3:30 pm

What do you get when you take CoverGirl, the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and a celebrity nail artist? Nail art worthy of the world’s top athletes.

CoverGirl is heading to Rio to treat the athletes and their families to manicures inspired by this year’s Summer Olympics which take place from August 5 to 21, at the Olympic Village salons and P&G Family Home where the athletes’ families stay throughout the games. Considering the training, trials, and the actual competition itself, it’s safe to say these athletes deserve a moment to treat themselves.

The colorful, negative space designs inspired by Brazil and Team USA were designed by celebrity nail artist Elle Gerstein who regularly works with stars like Jennifer Lopez and Blake Lively, to name a few. The three nail art looks may all be worthy of standing at the top of the podium, but they’re super easy to DIY yourself.

Luckily, you don’t have to be an Olympian to have a gold-medal worthy manicure too.  InStyle exclusively has the step-by-steps on how to recreate the three CoverGirl manicures that the Olympians and their families will be wearing in Rio at home so you can get into the spirit as you cheer on Team USA as they go for the gold. 

Courtesy

Brazilian Summer 

1. Apply a base coat of Covergirl Outlast Brilliant Nail Gloss in Crystal Clear ($6; covergirl.com) to create a glossy base for this design’s sleek negative space effect.

2. Coat every other nail with Covergirl Outlast Brilliant Nail Gloss in Coral Silk ($6; covergirl.com). Next, use a fine line brush to paint on a chevron shape on the clean nails starting on opposite ends for each nail.

3. Dip a fine line brush into Covergirl Outlast Brilliant Nail Gloss in Constant Caribbean ($6; covergirl.com) to add a second chevron shape on the opposite end of each nail.

Courtesy

Proudly Patriotic 

1. Paint a base coat of CoverGirl Outlast Brilliant Nail Gloss in Snow Storm ($6; covergirl.com) on each nail.

2. As the white polish is drying, start from pinky to thumb with CoverGirl Outlast Brilliant Nail Gloss in Red-dy and Willing ($6; covergirl.com) and a fine line brush to create geometric lines at different points of each nail.

3. Create a second symmetrical look on each nail with CoverGirl Outlast Brilliant Nail Gloss in Mutant ($6; covergirl.com) and a fine line brush. 

Courtesy

Clean Routine

1. Cover each nail with a coat of CoverGirl Outlast Brilliant Nail Gloss in Forever Fawn ($6; covergirl.com).

2. Use a fine line brush to draw on a gilded sweep along the cuticle of each nail using CoverGirl Outlast Nail Gloss in Golden Opportunity ($6; covergirl.com).

3. Next, depending on your nails’ length, use a fine line brush or the nail polish bottle’s brush to draw on a second gold line along the tips of your nails.

