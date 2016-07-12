CoverGirl Created Gold Medal-Worthy Manis for Olympic Athletes—Recreate the Looks Only on InStyle

What do you get when you take CoverGirl, the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and a celebrity nail artist? Nail art worthy of the world’s top athletes.

CoverGirl is heading to Rio to treat the athletes and their families to manicures inspired by this year’s Summer Olympics which take place from August 5 to 21, at the Olympic Village salons and P&G Family Home where the athletes’ families stay throughout the games. Considering the training, trials, and the actual competition itself, it’s safe to say these athletes deserve a moment to treat themselves.

The colorful, negative space designs inspired by Brazil and Team USA were designed by celebrity nail artist Elle Gerstein who regularly works with stars like Jennifer Lopez and Blake Lively, to name a few. The three nail art looks may all be worthy of standing at the top of the podium, but they’re super easy to DIY yourself.

Luckily, you don’t have to be an Olympian to have a gold-medal worthy manicure too. InStyle exclusively has the step-by-steps on how to recreate the three CoverGirl manicures that the Olympians and their families will be wearing in Rio at home so you can get into the spirit as you cheer on Team USA as they go for the gold.