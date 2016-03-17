The Colors You Should Paint Your Nails Might Be Written in the Stars

How many times have you found yourself at the nail salon standing in front of the floor-to-ceiling wall of polishes as you debate whether to paint your nails a pinky-beige or a beigey-pink? We get it: the two colors are completely different and deciding on a polish shade is something that shouldn’t be taken lightly. Just like how we decide on wearing a bold or neutral lip, the colors we choose to paint our nails also reflect our mood.

But what if how we select colors isn’t actually as spontaneous as it seems, but rather is written in the stars? According to L.A. salon Enamel Diction’s resident astrologer and color expert Rose Theodora, the hues we’re drawn to are actually dictated by our astrological sign and have the ability to counteract everything from a bad mood to anxiousness.

The color astrology package offered by the salon starts with a color scope reading by Theodora, who analyzes clients' go-to hues based on what is currently happening in their sun sign, and by asking a few questions about their feelings and last experiences with specific shades. Theodora will then write up a color chart summarizing the discussion, along with nail art suggestions.

To kick off the start of spring, InStyle turned to Theodora to get nail polish color recommendations for every zodiac sign based on what is in the stars for the upcoming season. Read on to find out the spring power color to try for your next manicure.