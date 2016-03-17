The Colors You Should Paint Your Nails Might Be Written in the Stars

Getty Images; Time Inc. Digital Studios
Erin Lukas
Mar 17, 2016 @ 8:00 am

How many times have you found yourself at the nail salon standing in front of the floor-to-ceiling wall of polishes as you debate whether to paint your nails a pinky-beige or a beigey-pink? We get it: the two colors are completely different and deciding on a polish shade is something that shouldn’t be taken lightly. Just like how we decide on wearing a bold or neutral lip, the colors we choose to paint our nails also reflect our mood.

But what if how we select colors isn’t actually as spontaneous as it seems, but rather is written in the stars? According to L.A. salon Enamel Diction’s resident astrologer and color expert Rose Theodora, the hues we’re drawn to are actually dictated by our astrological sign and have the ability to counteract everything from a bad mood to anxiousness.

RELATED: Beauty Products Based on Your Star Sign

The color astrology package offered by the salon starts with a color scope reading by Theodora, who analyzes clients' go-to hues based on what is currently happening in their sun sign, and by asking a few questions about their feelings and last experiences with specific shades. Theodora will then write up a color chart summarizing the discussion, along with nail art suggestions.

To kick off the start of spring, InStyle turned to Theodora to get nail polish color recommendations for every zodiac sign based on what is in the stars for the upcoming season. Read on to find out the spring power color to try for your next manicure.

1 of 12 Getty Images; Time Inc. Digital Studios; Courtesy

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

“You'll need to focus on yourself this spring both physically and mentally. If what they say is true, if you feel beautiful, you'll look it. Another theme for this sign this season is knowledge: Are you confident in all you say and do? Think about what you need to feel your best. Sporting a baby pink this spring will make you feel prettiest inside and out because it’s agile and feminine.”

Sally Hansen Miracle Gel in Crème de la Crème, $8; drugstore.com

2 of 12 Getty Images; Time Inc. Digital Studios; Courtesy

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

“This season is all about becoming financially independent. Your parents and or partner may have pulled the rug from under you, but that doesn't mean you can't take care of yourself. You'll want to save a little extra cash this spring so that you can feel more mobile. Sporting sea foam green on your nails will help you keep things in perspective; it's soothing and flexible.”

JINsoon Painted Ladies Nail Lacquer in Keppel, $18; nordstrom.com

3 of 12 Getty Images; Time Inc. Digital Studios; Courtesy

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

“Not everything has to feel like hard work, but sometimes it does anyway, so take care of yourself this spring. Relationships might prove to be more difficult than you had anticipated and you'll need to be on your A-game to tackle everything. This blue hue keeps things mellow because it's soothing and nurturing.”

 

China Glaze Too Yacht to Handle CR, $8; ulta.com

4 of 12 Getty Images; Time Inc. Digital Studios; Courtesy

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

“For Cancers, spring will be all about subtle romance. When opportunity strikes, be spontaneous. Staying at home may sound like a good idea, but you'll be happy you've pushed yourself to have a little more fun. Embrace your more childlike side and have fun and get romantic. Wearing yellow does the trick because it’s energizing and inspiring.”

Deborah Lippmann Nail Color in Walking on Sunshine, $14; dermstore.com

5 of 12 Getty Images; Time Inc. Digital Studios; Courtesy

LEO (July 23-August 22)

“Beige is a shade that’s unabashedly Leo. You're a natural—at what, you may not be quite sure—but chances are you're really good at something. What is it? It's time to get serious about turning your natural talents or hobby into something lucrative. Aim for the stars, despite what your family and friends have to say. Wearing a neutral color keeps you calm, cool and collected—it isn't biased.” 

Revlon ColorStay Gel Envy Longwear Nail Enamel in Checkmate, $6; drugstore.com

6 of 12 Getty Images; Time Inc. Digital Studios; Courtesy

VIRGO (August 23-September 22) 

“Start perfecting your communication. Saying the right thing this spring could land you a promotion. If you're too young or old to be employed, then at the very least you have a way with words. People want to do things for you. My advice?  Enjoy it. Wear red on your nails and be a boss; it's confident.”

Marc Jacobs Beauty Enamored Hi-Shine Nail Polish in Lola, $18; sephora.com

7 of 12 Getty Images; Time Inc. Digital Studios; Courtesy

Libra (September 23-October 22)

“Surprise Libras, spring is all about partnerships! You may be feeling a little misunderstood right now but that's OK, it will pass. Focus on the people that do get you. They care and are willing to help you, should you need it. Wearing an elegant shade of mauve this spring makes vulnerability look sexy. It's calming and future oriented.”

Burberry Beauty Nail Polish in 405 Dusty Mauve, $22; nordstrom.com

8 of 12 Getty Images; Time Inc. Digital Studios; Courtesy

SCORPIO (October 23-November 21)

"Scorpios will reach new heights this spring. You're still working on a few things but for the most part, things are looking up. Stay positive and channel all that energy into more of what you want and less of what you don't. When it comes to investing your time, money and energy, you'll need to choose wisely. Orange will be your greatest ally this spring: it's creative and enthusiastic.”

OPI Classic Nail Lacquer in Hot & Spicy, $10; ulta.com

9 of 12 Getty Images; Time Inc. Digital Studios; Courtesy

SAGITTARIUS (November 22-December 21)

“The theme of this season is metaphysics. You're taking yourself much more seriously these days, and you're at a crossroads. Try to focus more on your feelings and be gentle with yourself. Your go-to vice, traveling, will prove to be your greatest companion this spring. People like you even when you don't like yourself. Wearing green makes you happy. It’s honest, heartfelt, and low-key—and so are you.”

Formula X The Colors Nail Polish in Supersonic, $11; sephora.com

10 of 12 Getty Images; Time Inc. Digital Studios; Courtesy

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 19) 

“Capricorns will perfect their social graces. Social networking becomes your forte this spring. Big changes are rumbling through your life and you can feel it. Luckily so can everyone else, so keep up the good work. Chances are you might not have to ask for anything; it's likely to just fall into your lap. Adopting a denim blue this spring keeps things even keel since it's honest and approachable.”

Dior Vernis Gel Shine & Long Wear Nail Lacquer in Junon 494, $27; nordstrom.com

11 of 12 Getty Images; Time Inc. Digital Studios; Courtesy

AQUARIUS (January 20-February 18)

Spring is all about finding your own purpose. No matter how old you are, job or no job–you're focused on your life's purpose. The best thing to do is to take baby steps: Do more of what you love every day, and talk to your friends—a sounding board may be just what you need. Towards the end of spring, you'll have a much better idea related to what it is that you want to do and be. Wearing a neon shade helps you to feel like yourself again–inventive, unique, and resourceful. It's different. So are you.

Obsessive Compulsive Cosmetics Nail Lacquer in Belladonna, $10; nordstrom.com

12 of 12 Getty Images; Time Inc. Digital Studios; Courtesy

PISCES (February 19-March 20)

"Pisces will find their truth this season. This means exploring the lesser known parts of yourself, including coming to terms with failed beliefs, letting bad habits die hard, and striving for better balance. Get to know the new you and embrace all parts of yourself. True self-reflection isn't always easy—but sometimes it's necessary. That sometime is now. Wear way more coral this spring. You'll love it. It's restorative and gentle.”

Essie Nail Polish in Sunshine State Of Mind, $9; amazon.com

