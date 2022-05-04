Color-Block Nails Are a Lazy Person's Dream

They're easy to do — and still look put together.

There's nothing quite like a fresh manicure to make you look like you have your life together. However, unless you have the steady hand of a surgeon, doing your own nails can be a whole task — especially if you consider doing nail art. Look, we love the squiggly designs and ombré situations, but not all of us are talented like that.

Thankfully, there's one nail art trend that's incredibly easy to do and looks like a million bucks. All you need is your two favorite nail polishes color, time, and, on occasion, a bit of tape. Trend in mind: color-block nails.

To achieve it, start by applying your base nail color and let it dry. For those with wobbly hands, add tape where you want the divides to be to ensure super crisp lines. Then, apply your second color block. Once the second coat is dry, apply a shiny topcoat to seal in the design, and voilà — it's that simple.

To inspire your next mani, we rounded up some of our favorite color-block nail designs.