Chocolate-Scented Nail Polish Remover Is Actually a Thing

Right there along with shaving my legs, taking off my nail polish is one of those beauty tasks I will put off. It’s the treatment that I procrastinate the most, if you will. Even though I know it’s not exactly ideal for the health of my nails (it is my beauty bad habit), I find myself picking off my lacquer before actually reaching for the acetone.

I also have a habit of spilling nail polish remover. A little anecdote for you: I once accidentally dumped a bottle all over my mother’s wooden kitchen table. Needless to say, she wasn't pleased.

But hey, the time does come when I have to take off the paint chips and start fresh, and polish remover pots are my favorite way to do so. While I was in this sitch the other day, I was scrolling through my IG feed and discovered Ciaté’s Chocolate-Scented Polish Remover ($8 each; sephora.com).

Since chocolate makes everything better (that’s a universal fact, FYI), I knew I needed to test it out.

RELATED: Three Ways to Brighten Stained Nails

Instead of a standard liquid formula that comes in a bottle and you have to soak onto a cotton ball, this product is already pre-soaked into a sponge within a tiny pot, which saves all my furniture from total destruction.

You dip your finger in the pot once or twice and voila—polish-free nails!

So where does the scent come in? OK, so don’t go sticking your nose up to the pot. That’s not where you’ll get the fragrance. It also doesn’t radiate the scent of cocoa, mimicking something I would imagine Hershey’s candy factory smelling like.

There is a very faint whiff of chocolate when you take off the lid, but where you really experience the scent is after you’ve removed all your lacquer. Seriously, your nails will smell like mini chocolate bars.

Not a milk chocolate gal? Me either. This product actually comes in a few versions, including Orange Chocolate, Mint Chocolate, White Chocolate, and Dark Chocolate.

RELATED: How to Do the Divided Moon Mani

I just asked Roxanne to test out the Orange version. Her response? “OMG, IT DOES!”

I tested out the Dark version at home and immediately wanted to go to Duane Reade for some Ben & Jerry’s.

Honestly, I might still do it.