Dying Over This NYFW Nail Look Inspired by Jackie O.

Every single aspect of Christian Siriano's Spring 2017 runway show at New York Fashion Week was absolutely beyond, but while we may have to save before we can buy any of his stunning designs, the manis each model adorned are literally at our fingertips.

Inspired by vintage photographs from Jackie Onassis’ vacations in Capri in the late 60s and 70s, manicurist Gina Edwards created gorgeous nails boasting the turquoise and citrus-soaked vibes the images evoked.

“The colors are vibrant and fun, perfect for the spring/summer season,” she said.

And what we really love is that you don't have to be an A-list nail artist to recreate the Siriano runway look.

In fact, Edwards used KISS products that are readily available at your local drugstore.

Here are her tips for executing the design: First, select the correct size imPRESS Manicure in Big Flirt, then peel off and press on. Place a chevron shaped KISS Design Perfection on a diagonal. On the left hand the design will be on the left, on the right hand on the right. Paint a thin black long along the inside V of teh KISS Design Perfection with KISS Nail Artist Paint. Using that same paint, paint vertical stripes along the tip of the nail, alternating between black and white. On the side of the nail, paint horizontal stripes, alternating alternate between black and white. Give the design staying power with a topcoat.

Our 2016 summer vacay season may be over, but these nails will make us feel like we're getting ready to hit Capri. And that's enough to to tide us over...at least for a little while.