Christian Louboutin is Expanding His Red Nail Polish Range 

Surprisingly, Christian Louboutin took his first steps into the beauty industry before his iconic red sole shoes were worn by stylish women around the globe. As the story goes, Louboutin first painted the bottom of one of his designs with red nail polish to make it stand out a little bit more from his competitors. Thus, his trademark red sole shoe was born. Louboutin’s inspiration came full-circle when he officially launched his beauty line in 2014 with a 31 shade range of nail polishes, including a red shade inspired by his famous red soles, housed in spiked bottles to mimic his towering heels.

Now Louboutin is expanding his range of reds with a new trio of summer-ready shades named after a few of his shoe designs. Jazzy Doll is a slightly sparkly peony red that would pair well with a pair of metallic sandals, just like its namesake shoe, Lady Peep is a deep raspberry red that will lend a sophisticated accent to any outfit, and Edgy Popi, a trendy, punchy orange-red worthy of a #manimonday snap.

As to be expected, the polishes’ formula is equally as fierce as Louboutin’s infamous stilettos. The highly pigmented formula provides complete glossy coverage in just one coat and is chip-resistant for a long-lasting manicure. Not to mention, the polishes come in a luxe nude-colored soft touch box. The summer-ready shades ($50 each; christianlouboutin.com) join Louboutin’s current lineup of polishes May 1st. We can’t think of a better way to start off the the new season than with a chic manicure.