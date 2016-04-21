Chanel Is Making Nail Polish Art — And It's Unbelievably Cool 

Leave it to Chanel to give us all the art and makeup inspo we need. The iconic brand is literally making nail polish art, and it is the coolest, most beautiful thing you’ll see all week. If you follow Chanel on Instagram, you probably know what we are talking about — those amazing photos that show popular works of art recreated by using the brand’s bold nail polish shades.

We did some research, and it turns out that the images are part of the Art is a Color tribute exhibition in Dubai. The brand’s beauty artisans have reimagined nine famous artworks using only Chanel products (nail polish, lipstick, and eyeliner) and the results are mesmerizing. If you happen to be in Dubai this month, go check them out in person. If not, well, Instagram will have to do:

RELATED: Watch: Chanel's Top 5 Classic Nail Polish Colors in Action

Colour is an art. Tribute to Vassily Kandinsky. Made with LE VERNIS DE CHANEL. #chanelnailpolish #nailpolish #chanelmakeup #kandinsky A photo posted by CHANEL (@chanelofficial) on Apr 18, 2016 at 10:43am PDT

Colour is an art. Tribute to Piet Mondrian. Made with LE VERNIS DE CHANEL. #chanelnailpolish #nailpolish #chanelmakeup #mondrian A photo posted by CHANEL (@chanelofficial) on Apr 19, 2016 at 2:13pm PDT

Colour is an art. Tribute to Jackson Pollock. Made with LE VERNIS DE CHANEL. #chanelnailpolish #nailpolish #chanelmakeup #pollock A photo posted by CHANEL (@chanelofficial) on Apr 17, 2016 at 2:46pm PDT

Art does come in many forms.