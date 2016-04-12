10 Celebrity Nail Artists to Follow on Instagram Right Now

Instagram/@heidiklum
Erin Lukas
Apr 12, 2016 @ 2:00 pm

Painting your nails the same couple colors can get stale really quick. If you’re at a loss for what manicure to try out next, consider Instagram your source for endless mani inspiration. Many of the social media platform's best ideas come courtesy of celebrity nail artists who regularly update their feeds with their latest work. From minimalist negative-space graphics to intricate illustrations, add the following ten manicurists to your "must-follow” list. Your #manimondays have never looked better. 

1 of 10 Instagram/@aliciatnails

Alicia Torello

Queen of the graphic nail, Torello’s attention to detail and clean lines have caught the eyes of not only a number of magazines who have featured her work, but also celebrities like Anne Hathaway, Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen

Follow her: @aliciatnails

2 of 10 Instagram/@mpnails

Madeline Poole

The Sally Hansen Global Color Ambassador's designs more than live up to her title. Poole's whimsical, intricate, and vibrant nail art offers an unlimited source of manicure inspiration. 

Follow her: @mpnails

3 of 10 Instagram/@karengnails

Karen Gutrierrez

Gutierrez is an editorial nail artist whose sleek, elegant designs have made her a favorite of celebrities like Selena Gomez and Kylie Jenner

Follow her: @karengnails 

4 of 10 Instagram/@chelseaqueen

Chelsea King

This artist's fun and feminine designs can be seen in editorials and on the fingers of stars like Katy Perry, Olivia Wilde, and Adele

Follow her: @chelseaqueen 

5 of 10 Instagram/@tombachik

Tom Bachik

It doesn't get more A-list than Bachik's client list. He regularly paints the nails of J.Lo, Selena Gomez, Heidi Klum, and Jessica Biel, to name a few. 

Follow him: @tombachik 

6 of 10 Instagram/@vanityprojects

Vanity Projects

The artists at N.Y.C. salon Vanity Projects, create museum-worthy designs that will seriously leave you wondering, "How did they do that?" Hit "follow" and prepare to be amazed at their epic creations. 

Follow them: @vanityprojects

7 of 10 Instagram/@nailsbymh

Michelle Humphry

The Maybelline New York Nail Expert's portfolio includes everything from rainbow ombré nails, to the chic, minimalist design she created for Stella McCartney's POP Fragrance campaign, as seen above. 

Follow her: @nailsbymh 

8 of 10 Instagram/@kimmiekyees

Kimmie Kyees

Kyees specializes in ulta-glam designs so it's no surprise she's the go-to manicurist of celebs like Chrissy Teigen, Rihanna, Khloé Kardashian, and Jessie J

Follow her: @kimmiekyees 

9 of 10 Instagram/@fleuryrosenails

Fleury Rose

Rose's whimsical drawings and sparkly designs, as seen on top model Ashley Graham, above, are guaranteed to make your fingers stand out when scrolling through #manimonday on Instagram. 

Follow her: @fleuryrosenails

10 of 10 Instagram/@misspopnails

Miss pop

The signature kalidescopic graphic designs of Simcha Whitehill (more famously known as Miss Pop) are routinely spotted in editorials, on celebrities like Keke Palmer, and on the runway, including at Jeremy Scott's Fall 2016 show. 

Follow her: @misspopnails

