Here Are the Nail Colors Each Sign Should Wear for Capricorn Season
Welcome to winter and Capricorn season!
We are going against the structured, conservative grain during the upcoming days of Capricorn season, and instead embracing a funky nail polish vibe.
We’re choosing fun, sparkly, and metallic colors for your zodiac sign to wear this season. So say goodbye to serious hues and 2020 as we welcome a new dawn of hope in 2021.
Embrace colors that make us all smile and radiate positivity — because we could all use some after this intense year, amirite? Let’s welcome 2021 with a bang of beautiful nail polishes!
Happy New Year! May all your nail polish and art dreams come true in 2021!
Find out which shades your sign should be wearing this season, ahead.
Capricorn: Dior Diorific Vernis Golden Nights
As we enter a new season, it’s time for you to embrace the chill on your nails with this polish. After all, (to paraphrase Dean Martin’s classic song), the weather outside may be frightful, but inside it’s so delightful. Let it snow on your nails and warm up inside.
To shop: $29; dior.com
Aquarius: essie Set in Stones
Mirror, mirror on the wall, who's the fairest of them all? Thou, O Aquarius, art the fairest in the land. It’s time you realize that. Luckily, silver nails that allow you to stare at your fabulous self all day long will help boost your confidence and all your amazing attributes.
To shop: $9; walmart.com
Pisces: Sinful Colors Pinky Glitter
Just like you, this nail polish has it going on! You’ll be entranced by the gleaming rainbow metallic colors that radiate in this nail polish. It’ll also transfix and mesmerize everyone who crosses your path, especially your crew during your weekly group FaceTime calls. They’ll totally copy your nail style.
To shop: $3; target.com
Aries: essie Drive-In & Dine
Luck is coming your way this month, which is why a glimmer of purple (a color that helps to manifest abundance and positivity) nail polish is the way to go in order to maximize the good vibes. You will never have a bad day with this hue on your nails.
To shop: $9; target.com
Taurus: Freudian Flip
A rich green nail polish will push your earthy spirit to create more beauty this month. Let your talents shine and move towards a deeper understanding of what you want to bring to the world. You’ll Be able to bring your visions to fruition this month through your artistry now.
To shop: $14; orlybeauty.com
Gemini: OPI Bling It On!
Although you are a logical person, this month’s cosmic energy will heighten your intuition. Wearing a periwinkle nail polish will allow you to lean into your gut feeling more (it’s a spiritual, insightful, and calming color). Your clairvoyant aptitude will be even more on point than ever as a result.
To shop: $11; ulta.com
Cancer: Salon Perfect Rag Doll
Your heart is red hot this month. All the more reason for you to adorn your claws with a glistening and luminescent metallic red. Let your nails radiate with your inner sentiments and let the world know that you're burning up for a new romance on New Year’s.
To shop: $4; walmart.com
Leo: Orly Turn It Up
As always, you’re the life of the party and your paws should reflect your outgoing vibes. The bright, twinkly color combo in this nail polish will bring out all your positive energy, which will rub off on your pals — because you’re one amazing and jovial lion that everyone loves.
To shop: $13; orlybeauty.com
Virgo: côte No. 97
You’re taking more personal risks, so why not change up your nail polish color. Skip the basic beige and add a golden tone to your nails. It’ll push you to roll the dice in all areas of your life and to win big in all your endeavors during Capricorn Season.
To shop: $18; coteshop.co
Libra: essie A Cut Above
You’re feeling more sentimental than ever, which is why a tender shade of pink mixed with glitter will allow you to glow up your personal life. Not only that, but it will make you feel more romantic than ever and inspire you to let your crush know how you feel.
To shop: $9; ulta.com
Scorpio: Zoya Imogen
You are feeling the fun and festive vibe this month, but with a twist and on your own terms. A black nail polish with bright confetti will inspire you to reach out to your squad on Zoom to celebrate your friendship and the good times coming your way in 2021.
To shop: $10; zoya.com
Sagittarius: côte No. 95
You’re embracing your shadow side this month, which is why you’ll want to wear a cool, sleek metallic grey to commemorate your deepest sentiments. This is the first step to unconditionally loving all the parts of yourself. Therefore, your nails should totally align with your innermost sentiments of the moment.
To shop: $18; coteshop.co