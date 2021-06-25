The One Nail Color Each Sign Should Try Out for Cancer Season

June 20 brought the beginning of cancer season and the summer solstice.

With the onset of a new season, anything seems possible. This is the creative and motivational reset we all need after the past few months of quarantining.

And, to be real, there's nothing more inspiring for all of us beauty fanatics out there than choosing a cool new hue for your nails to complement the fresh energy.

For cancer season, the mood is soft shades that lift the heart and mind with a pop of color to activate our creative sentiments.