The One Nail Color Each Sign Should Try Out for Cancer Season

By Lisa Stardust
Jun 25, 2021 @ 2:00 pm
Credit: Samia Liamani/UnSplash

June 20 brought the beginning of cancer season and the summer solstice.

With the onset of a new season, anything seems possible. This is the creative and motivational reset we all need after the past few months of quarantining.

And, to be real, there's nothing more inspiring for all of us beauty fanatics out there than choosing a cool new hue for your nails to complement the fresh energy.

For cancer season, the mood is soft shades that lift the heart and mind with a pop of color to activate our creative sentiments.

Cancer: essie Lilacism

The color that aligns with your sign is lavender because it represents nostalgic sentiments. Being that it's your season to shine, paint your claws this hue to be reflective and spiritual this month. Your tender heart will flip over this delicate light purple shade that will adorn your beautiful pinchers. 

To shop: $9; target.com

Leo: essie Make a Splash

Although you usually pick bold colors to add sass and flair to your vibe, this month you're opting for a softer look. Float like a butterfly now and wear a delicate light blue to calm your nerves. It will remind you to breathe through any stresses that come your way.

To shop: $9; walmart.com

Virgo: essie Satin Slip

A romantic pink will make you want to be more social this month. Wearing a shiny and metallic pink on your nails will open your lovely heart up to your friends and allow you to charm your squad with your sweet sentiments. You'll also feel more compassionate from this hue.

To shop: $7; walmart.com

Libra: Orly Muy Caliente

You want to be seen this month and this bright orange red hue will totally get you noticed. Show off your fine self and amazing nails with this passionate color. Your passions and desires will be ignited, as others will take notice of your awesome taste. Flaunt your nails, Libra!

To shop: $9; walmart.com

Scorpio: OPI How Does Your Zen Garden Grow?

Cancer season is the time of year when you embrace higher minded beliefs and mentalities. This lime green color will remind you to meditate and to be calm in the face of adversity. It will also allow you to ground yourself and to remain calm through all of life's stresses.

To shop: $8; walmart.com

Sagittarius: Smith & Cult Lover's Creep

This deep read is the perfect color to help manifest and awaken your passions over the next 30 days. Not only will you feel more alive than ever before, but this intense red will give you the motivation to transform and evolve into becoming the very best version of yourself.

To shop: $18; amazon.com

Capricorn: Côte Barely There Beige

Right now, you're in the mood to take a neutral stance with others, meaning you're avoiding conflict and drama this month. This light pink shell shade will keep you centered and aligned with your chill desires. It will allow you to be soft and compassionate with your words during conflicts.

To shop: $18; coteshop.co

Aquarius: essie Feeling Wellies

Time to face facts: You like to take risks with your nail polish choices. Now, you're lusting for a sophisticated hue that has a "not basic" edge. Although you like to paint your nails unique colors, you're looking for a practical shade like this light tangerine to wear all month.

To shop: $9; walmart.com

Pisces: essie Below Zero

Life is always a dream for you, tender Pisces - especially now. All the more reason why your nails must reflect your sentimental feels this month. A soft iridescent purple will make others intrigued and fascinated in the whimsical array of colors. You'll get lost in love for your claws.

To shop: $7; walmart.com

Aries: Revlon Romantique

Don't forget your amazing and awesome attributes - even if you're not feeling like the rambunctious ram you are deep inside this month and more of a lone wolf. Add some glam to your beauty regimen and glisten your nails with gold speckles to remind yourself of your innate fabulousness.

To shop: $4; walmart.com

Aries: 755 Harmony

It's time for you to speak up, Taurus! When in doubt of what to say, utilize your earthly kindness to help you find the right words to express your heart. Wearing this green shade on your nails will give you the confidence you need to let your emotions be known.

To shop: $28; chanel.com

Gemini: Butter London Lemon Drop

Summer brings your desires to the forefront of your heart. That means it is time for you to get inspired, Gemmy! This means glowing up your vibe with a vibrant hue that will motivate you to live your best life this month. Be confident and embrace your passions this season.

To shop: $21; walmart.com

By Lisa Stardust