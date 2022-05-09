Excuse Me, But Camo Nails Are So Hot Right Now
We love a good throwback Y2K beauty look, whether it's a hair stamp or bedazzled makeup. The early aughts are the inspiration for most of the current big beauty trends, and good reason. (Just ask Julia Fox about the resurgence of grunge makeup this spring.
Hair and makeup typically get the spotlight when it comes to trends, but even though nails are comparatively tiny, the right manicure can really complete a look. Hey, it's why so many of us go crazy for nail art trends.
The newest trend to take over our tips is Y2K-inspired camouflage print. The now-you-see-me-now-you-don't trend instantly takes us back to Cadet Kelly and Destiny Child's "I'm a Survivor" music video — and we're here for it.
Here, we rounded up 10 of our favorite camo nail designs from Instagram to inspire your next trip to the salon or DIY manicure adventure.
2. Camo French Tips
Everyone loves a modern take on the classic French mani, and adding colorful camo-printed tips to the mix is a fun, bold move.
3. Minimalist Camo
Instead of going all-in on this Y2K trend, add subtle, camo-colored lines to the outside edges of your nails for a minimalistic approach.
4. Dark Camo
Just as grunge makeup is having a moment, so are grunge nails. Combine both trends by painting black and grey camo patterns onto your nails. Finish the look with a matte topcoat.
5. Designer Camo Nails
In this blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, tiny designer logos are painted on top of the camo print. It's very Rihanna, if you ask me.
6. Short Camo Nails
You don't need a lot of nail space to do a lot of nail art, and this manicure proves just that.
7. Neutral Camo
Camouflage print is bold, but the colors you use to create your nail art don't have to be quite as loud. Opt for neutrals for a softer take on the fun trend.
8. Multicolored Camo Nail Art
While camouflage was originally designed to blend in with its surroundings, these nails were created to stand out.
9. Camo-Colored Nails
If you'd like to shy away from camouflage print but still want in on the trend, opt for traditional camo colors and give them your own spin.