This Tinted Nail Moisturizer Is My New Staple for Clean Manicures This Summer

If you're on TikTok (or any form of social media, really), you'll know that this summer is all about the "clean look" — AKA, looking effortlessly put together without doing much. From minimalist makeup routines to simple but sophisticated outfits, the trend is all about looking like your natural self, but a little more polished. I've recently come across just the trick to getting that clean aesthetic for my nails without dropping major $ at a salon.

Ever since I stopped getting manicures, I've been on the hunt for easy ways to keep my nails looking nice while remaining damage-free. While I'm obsessed with these cute and easy-to-use gel nail strips, sometimes I just want to do the bare minimum. Leaving my nails naked is fine, but I wanted to give them a little more oomph — which is where Butter London's Nail Tinted Moisturizer comes in.

I know you're probably thinking: Tinted moisturizer for your nails? It may seem odd, but it's actually a genius idea. Formulated with vitamin E, tea tree oil, keratin, and arginine, an amino acid that prevents nail breakage, the product works to strengthen and revitalize nails while leaving a sheer tint. It comes in six skin-matching shades from light to deep; a few options are sold out on Amazon, but the tint is fully in stock on Butter's website.

Originally I bought the Nail Tinted Moisturizer with the intention of using it just on my toenails while I go pedicure-free for a few months, but now I love using it in lieu of a manicure, too. The light shade evens out my original nail color and matches my skin perfectly. The end result is just my nails, but better: A clean manicure that looks like I got something done, but didn't.

Amazon shoppers love the treatment, too. "I'm in middle age, which means my fingernails are thin, peeling, and ridged due to hormonal changes," one customer wrote. "This tinted nail moisturizer applies like sheer polish but dries quickly and flawlessly. It does help prevent peeling and allows my nails to grow again. Another plus is that multiple coats look even better than one."

Grab Butter London's Nail Tinted Moisturizer before everyone finds out about this clean manicure hack.