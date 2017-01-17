Bright Nail Polishes That Cure the Worst Winter Blues 

When your weather app signals that you should layer on every sweater you own before heading outside, it’s tempting to give up, hibernate indoors, and live off Seamless until the first day of spring.  But, responsibilities. While there’s nothing you can do to make sunnier, warmer days get here faster, painting on a bold nail polish for the rest of this season’s manis is one easy way to lift your spirits. Here, we’ve rounded up a set of vibrant nail polishes that will brighten up the rest of your winter.

Butter London Pantone Color of the Year Lacquer in Calypso Coral

A coral so nice, you can wear it now and once the temperatures hit above freezing again. 

Christian Louboutin Loubichrome Nail Polish in Yellow 

Shock everyone with an electric neon shade on your fingertips. 

Marc Jacobs Beauty Enamored Hi-Shine Nail Lacquer in Oh Snap!

Consider this juicy orange color an instant mood-lifter. 

Sally Hansen Color Therapy Nail Polish in Teal Good 

Not only will a pretty teal hue make you feel good, this formula will make your nails look good, too. It's packed with nourishing argan oil that strengthens nails and prevents discoloration as your mani wears on. 

Zoya Nail Lacquer in Haley 

When all else fails, painting on a classic red shade will brighten up any snowy day. 

Dior Vernis Spring 2017 Limited Editon Nail Lacquer in Early 

You will look and feel like a walking ray of sunshine wearing this polish. 

Essie Gel Couture Nail Polish in Labels Only 

This periwinkle blue color is anything but your average polish. While applying it may only take a few minutes, its pigmented-packed finish lasts as long as a salon gel mani. 

Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Hyperrose Glass

What's not to love about a peony-pink polish with a bit of shimmer? 

Yves Saint Laurent La Lacque Couture in Rouge Pablo 

Prove everyone who thinks you can't wear glitter post-holidays wrong by painting on Yve Saint Laurent's glitter-infused, fire-red hue. 

JinSoon Nail Polish in Tila 

Who's sad, heartbroken, and green all over? Your friends because they don't have this cool emerald polish on their nails. 

