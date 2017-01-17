Bright Nail Polishes That Cure the Worst Winter Blues 

When your weather app signals that you should layer on every sweater you own before heading outside, it’s tempting to give up, hibernate indoors, and live off Seamless until the first day of spring. But, responsibilities. While there’s nothing you can do to make sunnier, warmer days get here faster, painting on a bold nail polish for the rest of this season’s manis is one easy way to lift your spirits. Here, we’ve rounded up a set of vibrant nail polishes that will brighten up the rest of your winter.