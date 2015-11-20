The Best Winter Nail Polish Colors to Get You Through the Entire Season

You've already selected the perfect coat for those chilly winter days, and swapped out your usual moisturizer for a super hydrating formula, but your nail polish game also needs a major update for the cooler season. It's time to decorate your tips in shades that can take you from the board room to the dance floor as the holiday festivities quickly approach.

You should note that these are not the typical dull dreary colors of yesteryear. They're vibrant hues can stand tall alone or rev up your look when coupled with complementary finishes. Scroll down to see our favorite seasonal picks and get ready to flash your dazzling manicure with 11 must-have paints.

Dior Vernis Gel Shine and Long Wear Lacquer in Darling Blue

A royal midnight blue with subtle shimmer like this ($27; nordstrom.com) is hard to come by. Two easy coats of this beauty are all you need to wow everyone.

Burberry Beauty Nail Polish in Festive Gold

Even long after the holiday season is over your nails will still look ready to party with this high gloss lacquer ($22; burberry.com).

YSL 'La Laque Couture' Nail Lacquer in Carmin D'Or

Make your lips jealous with this knockout sparkling red ($27; nordstrom.com), which is perfect for a girl’s night out or a smokin’ hot date.

Nails Inc. Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet Nail Collection in Next to Nothing—Latte

This neutral wonder ($15; net-a-porter.com) adds just a hint of color to make tips look effortlessly kept without any over the top embellishments.

Smith & Cult Nail Lacquer in Filth Noir

An opaque plum is a must for the season. This daring paint ($18 smithandcult.com) has a hint of burgundy and packs just enough drama for a standout manicure.

Tom Ford Nail Lacquer in Black Out

Swap your usual black varnish for this iridescent polish ($35; tomford.com) that resembles the wintery night’s sky.

Essie Fringe Luxeffects in Frilling Me Softly

Two coats of this extravagant hue ($9; essie.com) over a base color of your choice will easily make your nails look like jewelry.

OPI Nail Lacquer in Give Me Space

Here’s a stellar navy ($10; macys.com) that delivers an intense stain with fine glitter. Act fast because this limited edition head turner is guaranteed to fly off shelves.

Trust Fund Beauty in Classic Cash

A forest green with chunky gold specks makes for a perfect combination in this unrivaled shade. Use the polish ($15; trustfundbeauty.com) on all ten digits or double the wow factor with a unique design.

Formula X in Alchemy II

You’ll be ready to make a toast after you polish tips with this champagne stunner ($14; sephora.com). Even the golden cap makes this one display worthy.

JINsoon in Fete

A few coats from this pink, black, and light blue speckled formula ($20; sephora.com) are all you need to kickoff the winter season in jaw dropping style.

