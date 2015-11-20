The Best Winter Nail Polish Colors to Get You Through the Entire Season

You've already selected the perfect coat for those chilly winter days, and swapped out your usual moisturizer for a super hydrating formula, but your nail polish game also needs a major update for the cooler season. It's time to decorate your tips in shades that can take you from the board room to the dance floor as the holiday festivities quickly approach.

You should note that these are not the typical dull dreary colors of yesteryear. They're vibrant hues can stand tall alone or rev up your look when coupled with complementary finishes. Scroll down to see our favorite seasonal picks and get ready to flash your dazzling manicure with 11 must-have paints.