5 Celebrity Manicurists on Their Favorite Nail Polish Shades for Winter

Courtesy
Dianna Mazzone
Jan 17, 2018 @ 4:15 pm

Every January, we catch a bad case of the winter blahs. And since moving somewhere tropical isn't in the cards, we'll take whatever relief we can get—even if it's in the form of nail polish. 

That said, we tapped five of our favorite celebrity manicurists to share the shades getting them through the season. And surprisingly—or maybe not-so surprisingly—two color families reigned supreme. Try purple on your tips and red on your toes, and see if your winter wallowing doesn't come to a screeching halt. Check out your options, below.

VIDEO: 5 Ways to Enhance Your Eyelashes

 

1 of 7 Courtesy

OPI Nail Lacquer in Feel The Chemis-Tree

"This shade is a duo-chrome, so it gives off two different colors depending on how the light hits it. This one goes from purple to wine. It also layers well—try a blood red over it." —Elle

OPI $11 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 7 Courtesy

Essie Nail Polish in Girly Grunge

"I've been flying in the face of convention and wearing sparkly pastels this winter. The heart wants what it wants! This shade takes pale purple to a gorgeous new height, because it isn't just lavender metallic, it's lavender metal." —Miss Pop

Essie $9 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

Dior Vernis Glow Addict Nail Lacquer in Flirt

 "This is a gorgeous, shimmery purple-black that dresses up any look. And it’s scented!" —Casey Herman

Dior $28 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 7 Courtesy

Marc Jacobs Beauty Enamored Hi-Shine Nail Polish in Petra

"This is a sophisticated, gritty metallic that give hits of aubergine, rose gold, and 24kt gold. The mix of metals adds a depth and excitement that makes the nails feed completely adorned with just two coats." —Miss Pop

Marc Jacobs Beauty $18 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 7 Courtesy

Tom Ford Nail Lacquer in Smoke Red

"A true red is classic, and this stays on beautifully with a luscious shine. And it's true to its hue, so it can be worn effortlessly with just one coat." —Rica Romain

Tom Ford $36 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 7 Courtesy

Morgan Taylor Nail Lacquer in Angling For A Kiss

"A deep red is my perfect winter pedi color. It makes me happy when I have to take my socks off!" —Casey Herman

Morgan Taylor $9 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 7 Courtesy

Morgan Taylor Nail Lacquer in Best Face Forward

"This deep indigo has a ladylike micro-shimmer that transitions from purple to royal blue. It looks different in every kind of light!" —Julie Kandalec

Morgan Taylor $9 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!