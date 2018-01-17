5 Celebrity Manicurists on Their Favorite Nail Polish Shades for Winter

Every January, we catch a bad case of the winter blahs. And since moving somewhere tropical isn't in the cards, we'll take whatever relief we can get—even if it's in the form of nail polish.

That said, we tapped five of our favorite celebrity manicurists to share the shades getting them through the season. And surprisingly—or maybe not-so surprisingly—two color families reigned supreme. Try purple on your tips and red on your toes, and see if your winter wallowing doesn't come to a screeching halt. Check out your options, below.

