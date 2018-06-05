The Best Nail Polish Colors for Summer 2018

The urge to switch things up every time a new season comes around doesn’t stop at your wardrobe. It includes your nails, too.

If you're in the mood to entirely step out of your shade comfort zone, or want to upgrade your signature neutral manicure, there's no shortage of nail polishes to try this summer.

From the hundreds of options available, we've cherry-picked the best new and on-trend shades to get you through all 92 days of the season. Whether you're looking for an office-friendly neutral or a bold shade, this season's most popular nail polishes have you covered.

Here, the only 10 nail polish colors you need for summer 2018.

