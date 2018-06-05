The Best Nail Polish Colors for Summer 2018

Courtesy
Erin Lukas
Jun 05, 2018 @ 2:00 pm

The urge to switch things up every time a new season comes around doesn’t stop at your wardrobe. It includes your nails, too. 

If you're in the mood to entirely step out of your shade comfort zone, or want to upgrade your signature neutral manicure, there's no shortage of nail polishes to try this summer. 

From the hundreds of options available, we've cherry-picked the best new and on-trend shades to get you through all 92 days of the season. Whether you're looking for an office-friendly neutral or a bold shade, this season's most popular nail polishes have you covered. 

Here, the only 10 nail polish colors you need for summer 2018. 

VIDEO: 6 Beauty Products Under $12 You Should Buy at the Drugstore 

1 of 10 Courtesy

OPI Grease Nail Lacquer in Summer Lovin' Having a Blast!

No color says "summer" quite like a vibrant orange. Use the season as your opportunity to be as loud as possible with your nails. 

OPI $11 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy

Christian Louboutin Beauty Metalinudes Nail Color in Goldissima

Rose gold—everyone's favorite metallic—looks great on nails, too.  

Christian Louboutin $50 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Sally Hansen Madeline Poole Collection Polish in Vinyl Tap

Pastels, for summer? Also not so groundbreaking. But this mint shade from Madeline Poole's Sally Hansen collection will still pop against all of the florals you'll inevitably be wearing. 

Sally Hansen $7 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy

Tenoverten Nail Polish in Beekman

When you're in the mood for a low-key manicure but want a color that's a little bit more exciting than beige, this mauve-nude polish is your best bet. 

Tenoverten $18 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy

Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro Color in A Wink And A Smile 

Embrace the color of the year by painting it on your nails. 

Deborah Lippmann $20 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy

Essie Nail Lacquer in All Daisy Long

Switch it up with an opaque white with a sheer pearlescent polish like this one from Essie. 

Essie $9 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy

JinSoon Nail Polish Hella 

Yes, this hot pink nail polish is hella bright, and that's what makes it the *perfect* alternative to the millennial pink polish you wear during the rest of the year. 

Jin Soon $18 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy

Yves Saint Laurent La Laque Couture Nail Lacquer in Gris Street Art 

Before you write gray off as an inappropriate summer color, pair it with a sunny yellow or neon pink. You're welcome. 

Yves Saint Laurent $28 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy

Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Giallo Napoli 

Your next polish change is the same as Kim K.'s. The sunny yellow shade she's been wearing has been touted *the* color of the summer. Keep your manicure chip-free with this long-wear formula from Chanel. 

Chanel $28 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy

Dior Vernis Nail Lacquer in Blop

When you're stuck at your desk instead of the beach, an oceanic blue manicure is the next best thing. 

Dior $28 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!