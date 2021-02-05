The 10 Polish Colors Everyone Will Be Wearing This Spring
A new season means a ton of new manicures to try.
The warmer weather is reason enough to celebrate, and what better way to do so than with some spring-inspired nail polish colors? If you're like me, painting your nails a creamy pastel purple or a vibrant hot pink instantly lifts my mood after months of avoiding the cold, as I binge-watch TV shows on my couch.
That said, tossing my dark nail polishes to the side is easy, but deciding what bright color to go with for my next manicure is a struggle. That's why I turned to Hang Nguyen, nail artist, and Amy Lin, founder of sundays studio in New York City, to get the lowdown on the trending nail polish colors for spring 2021.
ORLY Lacquer in Can You Dig It?
Nguyen predicts a lot of bright colors will be trending this spring, including orange-red like this ORLY polish. "People are going to be attracted to bright colors to lighten and pick up the mood of all the craziness we're still experiencing in the world," she says.
To shop: $11; orlybeauty.com.
OPI Nail Lacquer in Movie Buff
Not quite white, not quite pink, this neutral polish is an ideal shade for the transitional season.
To shop: $11; ulta.com.
Sally Hansen Xtreme Wear in Iris Illusion
Pastel nail polish for spring? About as groundbreaking as a glitter manicure for winter. That's where this iridescent lilac shade comes in. The Sally Hansen Xtreme Wear formula offers long-lasting color that doesn't fade or chip throughout the lifespan of your manicure.
To shop: $3; amazon.com.
Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Melody
Ditch navy blue for a bold shade like this cerulean Chanel polish. The statement color has strengthening ingredients to protect and improve nail health over time, and is formulated to go on streak free. (Yes, really!)
To shop: $28; chanel.com.
essie Expressie Quick-Dry Nail Polish in We Don't Mesh
Nguyen says yellow-green is another vibrant nail polish color that everyone will be wearing come spring. And we have to agree: it's impossible not to feel uplifted by this sunny shade.
To shop: $9; amazon.com.
Olive & June Nail Polish in KMC
One of spring's biggest nail trends is muted tones: think the French manicure or a solid nail with minimalist details like a tiny dot at the base of the nail. We're calling Olive & June's KMC, a cool mint green, as a must-try shade.
To shop: $8; oliveandjune.com.
sundays Nail Polish in No.13
"A truly energizing color, cherry orange incites feelings of excitement, enthusiasm, and warmth," says Lin. "It awakens the spirit and in moments of uncertainty in 2021, this color will easily uplift everyone's mood for spring and give them a sense of confidence."
To shop: $18; dearsundays.com.
Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro in Pretty Fly
Reintroduce vibrant color into your life — at least with your manicure. This bubblegum pink polish stays shiny and chip-free just like your beloved gel manicures. Plus, it actually makes your nails healthier, with the help of evening primrose, biotin, and green tea extract to strengthen, hydrate, and promote nail growth.
To shop: $20; deborahlippmann.com.
Pear Nova Classic Lacquer in Michelle Our Mama
Along with a number of nostalgic beauty trends that have resurfaced during the pandemic, rich chocolate brown nail polish is having a moment. Pear Nova's medium oak shade is named after the equally gorgeous former First Lady Michelle Obama.
To buy: $14; pearnova.com.
sundays Nail Polish in No.3
Lin says neutral shades like this barely-there cream, will continue to be popular into spring, as they're always a foolproof option. Plus, these colors won't fade as easily as bright colors with all the extra hand-washing we'll still be doing, she adds.
To shop: $18; dearsundays.com.