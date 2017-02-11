Best-Selling Metallic Nail Polish Shades You Need for Your Next Mani

What’s cheaper than a diamond but shines just as bright? Metallic nail polish, obviously. But to help you minimize the stress of picking a shade (legitimately the hardest decision you will ever make at a salon, mind you), we reached out to a few of our favorite brands and got the scoop on a few of their best-selling metallic polish bottles. No shocker here, rose gold made the ultimate appearance. 

Orly Nail Polish in Rage

A neutral that picks up a bit of pink, layer your delicate gold rings to complement this lacquer. 

Deborah Lippmann Nail Lacquer in Purple Rain 

Pay tribute to the great Prince with this metallic violet hue by Deborah Lippmann. 

Morgan Taylor Nail Polish in No Way Rosé

Sounds like the perfect polish to wear to happy hour, no? 

Sally Hansen Miracle Gel in Terra Coppa

Give yourself a gel mani in minutes with this shiny neutral. 

essie Nail Polish in Penny Talk

Another rose gold best-seller, essie’s version has a name that will seriously make you cash in. 

Sinful Colors Nail Polish in Supernova

When it comes to polish, bronze is ranking higher than gold nowadays. Keep your entire beauty look in the same color family with some shimmery shadow from the Naked palette. 

LONDONTOWN Lakur in BRILL-ant

Not only does this polish hold the prettiest lavender pigment, it’s also 9-free. 

