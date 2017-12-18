This Is the Prettiest Nail Polish Shade You Probably Aren't Wearing

TIPS, Courtesy
Erin Lukas
Dec 18, 2017 @ 12:45 pm

Rosé season may be over, but that doesn’t mean you can’t find other ways to embrace everyone’s favorite rooftop drink until next summer. You can keep the rosé flowing by painting on rose gold nail polish for your manicure this holiday season.

If neutral shades are too basic and glitter polishes are too flashy, rose gold is a safe middle ground between cool and warm so it looks good on everyone—and with every outfit. It’s an unexpected way to add a little sparkle to the season’s looks without being obviously festive. Here, we’ve rounded up our favorite rose gold nail polish shades to take with you to your holiday mani appointment.

VIDEO: 5 Ways to Enhance Your Eyelashes

 

1 of 8 Courtesy

Morgan Taylor Professional Nail Lacquer In No Way Rosé

Morgan Taylor $9 SHOP NOW
2 of 8 Courtesy

Sally Hansen Color Therapy Nail Polish In Blushed Petal

Sally Hansen $6 SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Courtesy

Essie Metallics Nail Polish In Penny Talk

Essie $9 SHOP NOW
4 of 8 Courtesy

Marc Jacobs Enamored Hi-Shine Nail Polish In Gatsby

Marc Jacobs $18 SHOP NOW
5 of 8 Courtesy

NARS Nail Polish In Pastorale

Nars $20 SHOP NOW
6 of 8 Courtesy

Christian Louboutin The Nudes Nail Colour In Tutulle 

Christian Louboutin $50 SHOP NOW
7 of 8 Courtesy

Butter London Glazen Nail Lacquer in Sea Shell 

Butter London $5 SHOP NOW
8 of 8 Courtesy

Deborah Lippmann Nail Polish Gel Lab Pro Nail Polish in Stargasm 

Deborah Lippmann $20 SHOP NOW

