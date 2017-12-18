This Is the Prettiest Nail Polish Shade You Probably Aren't Wearing

Rosé season may be over, but that doesn’t mean you can’t find other ways to embrace everyone’s favorite rooftop drink until next summer. You can keep the rosé flowing by painting on rose gold nail polish for your manicure this holiday season.

If neutral shades are too basic and glitter polishes are too flashy, rose gold is a safe middle ground between cool and warm so it looks good on everyone—and with every outfit. It’s an unexpected way to add a little sparkle to the season’s looks without being obviously festive. Here, we’ve rounded up our favorite rose gold nail polish shades to take with you to your holiday mani appointment.

