Sure, glass nail art, geode nails, and other Internet manicure trends are all Instagram-worthy, but after the latest nail craze has its 15 minutes in the spotlight, it feels. That's when you go back to the basics.

When it's one of those days, a swipe of classic red nail polish is always a good idea. Still, the search for the *perfect* red nail polish isn't easy. To help you out, we polled our editors to find out what bottles of red they always reach for when they're doing a DIY manicure. From poppy to borderline burgundy, these are the best red nail polishes of all time according to InStyle's editors.

Deborah Lippmann Nail Color in Single Ladies  

"While I love a true red for my lipstick, I prefer something a little tighter or darker for my polish. I like Deborah Lippmann's Single Ladies because it veers into the burgundy category, which is perfect for fall." —Victoria Moorhouse, Digital Beauty Editor

Nars Iconic Color Nail Polish in Jungle Red 

"If I’m going to paint my nails, I go with one of three options: a barely-there taupe, a purple so dark it almost looks black, or a deep blood red. And when it comes to the latter, it’s tough to beat Nars in Jungle Red. It has just enough of a sheen to pop, without looking too bright." —Angelique Serrano, Beauty Director

Tom Ford Nail Lacquer in Carnal Red 

"Tom Ford’s Carnal Red is the brightest and truest red I’ve yet to try. Even weeks post-pedicure, the hue is as brilliant and ruby-like as it looked on day one." —Dianna Mazzone, Beauty Editor 

Essie Navigate Her Spring Collection Nail Color in Ole Caliente 

"I love this polish because it's bright and cheery with a hint of coral in it instead of blue, so it feels fresh and poppy. It makes me happy every time I look down at my nails." —Kim Peiffer, Executive Digital Editor

Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Nail Polish in Dig Fig 

"I love how long a gel manicure lasts, but hate what it does to my nails. Sally Hansen's Miracle Gel Polish is the next best thing. Whenever I use one of the polishes from the line my nails always manage to stay chip-free for at least a week. That's why Dig Fig has quickly become the polish I reach for when I want to paint my nails a classic red. I love how this shade is the happy medium between a true red and burgundy." —Erin Lukas, Beauty Writer 

