The Best Pedicure Colors of Summer 2018

Courtesy, Time Inc. Digital Studio (2)
Erin Lukas
Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 am

The countdown is over: Summer is here. The sun's out and inevitably, your toes are going to be out, too.  

Instead of wasting time trying to decide what colors to paint your nails and your toes for the next three months, we've rounded up the best colors to use for all of your pedicures this season. 

Included in the mix are nail-salon staples like OPI's red that go with every outfit and manicure, plus on-trend shades like Dior's aqua polish.  

RELATED VIDEO: Winter Isn't Coming; Summer Style Tips from Sophie Turner (and Sansa Stark)

Keep scrolling for the only eight colors you need for your summer 2018 pedicures. 

1 of 8 Courtesy

OPI Grease Nail Lacquer Collection in Tell Me About It Stud 

You can't go wrong with a classic red. 

OPI $11 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 8 Courtesy

Sally Hansen Insta-Dri x Crayola Spring Fling Nail Color in Melon 

This Sally Hansen x Crayola melon nail polish is the next best thing to an actual Creamsicle. If you avoid wearing vibrant colors because it's more noticeable when they chip, this quick-dry formula has a built-in base and top coat that seals the polish on. 

Sally Hansen $3 SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Courtesy

Yves Saint Laurent La Laque Couture in Rose Romantique

Embrace the generation you were born in with a next-level millennial pink. This soft, baby pink is the *perfect* pastel shade. 

Yves Saint Laurent $28 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 8 Courtesy

Dior Vernis Gel-Shine & Long-Wear Nail Lacquer in Splash

Consider this the perfect shade when you're in the mood for a pop of color. Thanks to its long-wear formula, the gel-like shine of Dior's polish will hold up almost as long as the real deal. 

Dior $28 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 8 Courtesy

Essie Nail Lacquer in Sunny Daze 

Nothing compliments a glowing complexion (courtesy of a good self-tanner) better than a shimmery bronze polish. 

Essie $9 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 8 Courtesy

Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Chicness 

When you've grown tired of millennial pink, try this mauvey-nude from Chanel. Since the formula is enriched with ceramides and bioceramics, it'll strengthen nails and stay shinier longer. 

Chanel $28 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 8 Courtesy 

Sinful Colors Nail Polish in Snow Me White 

It wouldn’t be summer without (literally) wearing white from head to toe. 

Sinful Colors $2 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 8 Courtesy

Smith & Cult Nail Lacquer in A Short Reprise 

Your next polish change? A slightly more chill violet, aka Pantone's Color of the Year. 

Smith and Cult $18 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!