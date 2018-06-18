The Best Pedicure Colors of Summer 2018

The countdown is over: Summer is here. The sun's out and inevitably, your toes are going to be out, too.

Instead of wasting time trying to decide what colors to paint your nails and your toes for the next three months, we've rounded up the best colors to use for all of your pedicures this season.

Included in the mix are nail-salon staples like OPI's red that go with every outfit and manicure, plus on-trend shades like Dior's aqua polish.

Keep scrolling for the only eight colors you need for your summer 2018 pedicures.