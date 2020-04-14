9 Pedicure Colors You Need to Try This Summer
Sandal season is officially here.
Ah, summer. It's the time of year where you spend twice as long standing in front of a nail polish collect, because you're getting a manicure and a pedicure so you have to pick two shades instead of one.
When considering your pedicure color options, bright shades like red, pink, and coral will always have a moment during the summer. But this year, pastel yellow, metallic purple, and sheer white are also big trends.
Speaking of nails, while it's important to choose the right color, proper cuticle care will make any at-home pedicure look even better. So if you're painting your toes at home, use a cuticle treatment to hydrate the skin around the nails to give your DIY pedicure a salon finish.
With sandal season almost upon us, we turned to top manicurists and nail experts to find out what colors to paint on your toes this year.
Below, the nine best pedicure colors for summer 2020.
Coral: Orosa Pure Cover Nail Paint in Wildflower
"This is a delicious poppy-red that brings a bright, happy finish to toes," says Julie Kandalec, a celebrity nail artist based in New York City. Bonus: The warm color looks amazing on everyone.
To buy: $12; orosabeauty.com.
Almost Nude: sundays Nail Polish in No. 02
"Nude colors are always a safe option," says Amy Lin, founder of sundays studio. If you're looking for a subtle wash of color that will make your toes just look "better," this sheer neutral shade is your best bet.
To buy: $18; dearsundays.com.
Rich Red: NVLA Nail Polish in Rockingham Red
When in doubt, a classic red is always a good choice for a pedicure. Gina Alcedo, celebrity manicurist to Amal Clooney, The Carters, and founder of NVLA, is a personal fan of this shade from her line. It's formulated with myrrh extract to strengthen nails.
To buy: $18; nailvana.la.
Lovely Lilac: essie Nail Polish in Spring In Your Step
A classic pastel shade with a fun twist, this lilac essie color is spiked with a pink iridescence. Kandalec recommends the color because it's super crisp and pops — especially on dark skin tones.
To buy: $9; target.com.
Canary Yellow: Olive & June 7-Free Nail Polish in JLR
"We call this one liquid sunshine!" says Sarah Gibson Tuttle, founder of Olive & June. "Bold and unexpected shades make for the most fun pedis."
To buy: $8; oliveandjune.com.
Cobalt Blue: Sally Hansen Insta Dri x Jelly Belly Nail Color in Blueberry
Alcedo says that cobalt blue is a fun summer shade that works especially well on darker skin tones. Case in point: Sally Hansen's quick-dry blueberry polish.
To buy: $5; ulta.com.
Sheer White: essie Nail Polish in Waltz
Want a pedicure color for summer that won't look obvious when it chips? Alcedo suggests a sheer white like essie's Waltz.
To buy: $9; target.com.
Bubblegum Pink: OPI Infinite Shine Gel Lacquer in Suzi Nails New Orleans
"A bubbly pink is summer in a bottle!" says Gibson Tuttle. We have to agree. This OPI formula has all the shine of a salon gel manicure — no UV lamp required.
To buy: $13; target.com.
Metallic Violet: Lights Lacquer in Amethyst
"This is a gorgeous transition shade for the transition from spring to summer," says Kandalec. "Plus, the coverage is so good, you can even get away with just one quick coat if you're short on time."
To buy: $10; lightslacquer.com.