The Best Pastel Nail Colors for Spring

Joseph Molines
Erin Lukas
Mar 21, 2016 @ 6:45 pm

Pastels and spring go hand-in-hand. The creamy, cotton candy hues are a sweet companion to the season’s lightweight, airy wardrobe. Now that spring is officially here, we’re fully prepared to ditch our winter layers and vampy nail colors for lighter, sunnier shades. Ready as we are for a pretty pastel pick-me-up? Start the new season with one of these soft, pastel shades on your fingertips.

1 of 11 Courtesy

Smith & Cult Nail Polish in Cut The Mullet 

Smith and Cult $18 SHOP NOW
2 of 11 Courtesy

H&M Nail Polish in Lemon Tarte 

H&M $6 SHOP NOW
3 of 11 Courtesy

Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Nail Polish in Birthday Suit 

Sally Hansen $9 SHOP NOW
4 of 11 Courtesy

butter LONDON Patent Shine 10X Nail Lacquer in Shop Girl 

Butter London $18 SHOP NOW
5 of 11 Courtesy

JINSoon Painted Ladies Nail Lacquer in Keppel 

Jin Soon $18 SHOP NOW
6 of 11 Courtesy

Dior Spring 2016 Vernis Gel Shine & Long Wear Nail Lacquer in 301 Bieuette 

Dior $27 SHOP NOW
7 of 11 Courtesy

Essie Cream Nail Polish in Going Guru 

Essie $9 SHOP NOW
8 of 11 Courtesy

Nails Inc. Nail Polish in White Horse Street 

Nails Inc. $14 SHOP NOW
9 of 11 Courtesy

Formula X The Colors Nail Polish in Lively 

Formula X $11 SHOP NOW
10 of 11 Courtesy

Maybelline Color Show Nail Lacquer in Go Nude 

Maybelline $3 SHOP NOW
11 of 11 Courtesy

Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro Nail Polish in Afternoon Delight 

Deborah Lippmann $20 SHOP NOW

