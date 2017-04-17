10 Non-Toxic Nail Polishes Worthy of Your Next Mani

Time Inc. Digital Studio (9)
Erin Lukas
Apr 17, 2017 @ 4:30 pm

It might not be easy to go completely green, but thanks to a set of nail polish brands it is simple to cut the harsh chemicals out of your manicure game.

Free of nasties like formaldehyde, camphor, and a whole list of other words we can't pronounce, there's a non-damaging formula for you, whether your go-to shade is classic red or bold turquoise.

In honor of Earth Day, we've rounded up our favorite non-toxic nail polishes to bring along to your next mani appointment.

1 of 10 Courtesy

Côte Nail Polish in No. 83

côte $18 SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

Tenoverten Nail Polish in Austin 

Tenoverten $18 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Zoya Nail Polish in Tatum 

Zoya $10 SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

Context Nail Polish in Showstopper

Context $15 SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

RGB Nail Polish in Peacock 

RGB $18 SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

Londontown Lakur in Changing Of The Guards

Londontown $16 SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

Obsessive Compulsive Cosmetics Nail Lacquer in Suspiria

Obsessive Complusive $10 SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

Pacifica 7-Free Nail Polish in Desert Princess 

Pacifica $9 SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

Dr. Dana 9-Free Nail Color in Kelly

Dr. Dana $18 SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro Nail Color in My Boyfriend's Back. 

