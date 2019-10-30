The Best Nail Polish Colors for Winter 2020

Having to go out when it's so cold that I need a couple of layers under my parka is not my idea of a good time. Instead, I prefer to spend winter at home, wrapped in a blanket on my couch like a warm, toasty burrito. And my cold weather staying-in routine involves trashy reality shows, Seamless orders, and a ton of DIY manicures.

It might be cozy in my apartment, but throughout winter my nail polish choices are like the weather: Chill. Those neons and pastels I wore throughout summer and into fall suddenly don't feel right anymore, so I rotate between a handful of deep jewel tones and rich seasonal shades. And sometimes, I throw a little bit of glitter in for good measure.

From classic wine to multicolor glitter and every dark shade in-between, keep reading for the 10 best nail polish colors to wear for winter 2020.

