The Best Nail Polish Colors for Winter 2020
Having to go out when it's so cold that I need a couple of layers under my parka is not my idea of a good time. Instead, I prefer to spend winter at home, wrapped in a blanket on my couch like a warm, toasty burrito. And my cold weather staying-in routine involves trashy reality shows, Seamless orders, and a ton of DIY manicures.
It might be cozy in my apartment, but throughout winter my nail polish choices are like the weather: Chill. Those neons and pastels I wore throughout summer and into fall suddenly don't feel right anymore, so I rotate between a handful of deep jewel tones and rich seasonal shades. And sometimes, I throw a little bit of glitter in for good measure.
From classic wine to multicolor glitter and every dark shade in-between, keep reading for the 10 best nail polish colors to wear for winter 2020.
Essie Nail Polish in Let It Bow
Icy, like the weather outside, wear Essie's iridescent white polish alone or use it as top coat to give any color a shimmery finish.
OPI Hello Kitty Nail Lacquer in Hello Pretty
For a rich pop of color, you can't go wrong with this jewel-toned violet from OPI's Hello Kitty collection.
Sally Hansen Color Therapy Nail Polish in Oceans Away
Dark, moody nail polish shades go hand in hand with winter. Instead of sticking to black, switch things up with a charcoal grey color. This Sally Hansen formula isn't just long-wear, it also improves nail health.
Olive & June Nail Polish in EC
If your manicure vibe leans subtle, Olive & June's your-nails-but-better shade is your best bet. This barely-there taupe color has a sheer, glossy finish, plus the actual formula is super-nourishing to strengthen nails.
Base Coat Nail Polish in Svper Ordinary
Yep, black nail polish can be festive when its infused with tiny flecks of glitter. Another reason to celebrate: Base Coat's nail polishes are cruelty-free, vegan, and don't contain toxic ingredients.
JinSoon Nail Polish in Beau
Navy nail polish, for winter? Not exactly groundbreaking, but the deep color just feels like the right choice for a winter manicure.
Yves Saint Laurent La Laque Couture in Beige Aventureux
Level up a neutral manicure with a creamy pink polish. This muted rose Yves Saint Laurent shade is infused with chil rose oil, which strengthens nails and prevents cracks and chips.
Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Darkness
Green is 2019's biggest nail polish trend, and the color is still going strong this winter. Instead of neon, switch things up with a deep, cool-toned hunter green.
Deborah Lippman Gel Lab Pro Nail Color in Spill The Wine
The next best thing to an actual glass of red is a wine-colored manicure. This deep, rich, oxblood shade is another alternative to navy or black.
Dior Happy 2020 Diorific Vernis Glitter Top Coat
It's impossible not to be in the mood for a party when you have glitter on your nails. For all of your holiday functions, we present you with this sparkly, colorful Dior polish.