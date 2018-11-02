The Best Nail Polish Colors for Winter 2019
It's hard to get excited for winter. Ok, so there's holiday sales, the warm cocktails, and feeling cozy after piling on a handful of layers, but did none these things make up for the fact that it's dark out when your morning alarm goes off and at the end of the workday. Or, you know, the sub-zero weather.
Needless to say, the sheer, pastel nail polishes you've been wearing during the summer and into the fall probably don't feel right underneath your gloves. That's where we can help. We've gone through all of the season's nail trends and new colors to compile a list of the only polishes you need to make it through the winter — whether you're in the mood for a rich, pigmented neutral, or a pop of color that's going to brighten up a gray, snowy day.
Here, the 9 best nail polish colors to wear for winter 2019.
Essie Concrete Glitter Nail Polish Collection in Stay Up Slate
ICYMI: Gray is going to be the nail color of 2019. Paint this sparkly slate polish on, and you'll have a head start before everyone else starts wearing it.
OPI Disney's The Nutcracker and the Four Realms Nail Lacquer Collection in Men In Uniform
Yes, wearing navy nail polish in the winter isn't groundbreaking, but it's a solid neutral option that just feels right in when the weather forecast calls for another major winter snowstorm.
JINsoon Nail Lacquer in Heroine
Yes, wine-hued nail polish that's same color as your favorite bottle of merlot is a seasonal staple, but you can get creative with the cold weather stand-by by going with a brighter berry shade that has a bit of pink to it.
Nails Inc. Life Hack Collection Nail Polish in TBT
Remeber how glorious it was to take the first sip of your warm latte this morning? This Nails Inc. polish, which is the exact same shade as your daily coffee order, lets you relive that moment.
Sephora Collection Color Hit Nail Polish in Winter Spirit
Break out of your black nail polish comfort zone with this purple shade. It has just enough gray in it to make it feel cool and not too pastel. Plus, you can't go wrong with wearing a polish named "Winter Spirit" when it's actually winter.
Chanel Le Vernis Neon Nail Colour in Fantastic
Slime green is having a moment. If the thought of wearing neon clothing freaks you out, this polish is a less-intimidating way to try the trend. Baby steps people.
Smith & Cult Nail Polish in Forever Fades Fast
Typical blush pink? Soft, sweet, and more of a springtime vibe. This warm, creamy peachy-pink is just the winter polish switch you've been looking for.
Tom Ford Beauty Nail Polish in Bordeaux Lust
Take your warm-weather fire-engine red polish down a few notches by swapping it with this rich, moody oxblood color by Tom Ford.
Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro Nail Polish in Queen B****
This is one glitter polish you'll still want to wear after the holidays are over. Since the mix of taupe and pink tones don't look too festive, a little bit of sparkle is a great pick me up on any depressing winter day.