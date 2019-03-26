The Best Nail Polish Colors for Summer 2019 

My summer countdown starts on the first day of fall. The sunny days of sipping on drinks outside might feel very far away, but painting my nails a summer shade not only fights my manicure boredom, but also makes it seem like those sweaty days are almost upon us.

It might barely be spring, but the popular polish colors of summer 2019 look great now on nails now, and will look even even better once the warm weather finally hits. Whether you're a fan of last year's neon manicure trend like me, or you swear by neutrals all 365 days of the year, there's a color in the mix for everyone's manicure vibe.

Here, the only 10 nail polishes worth painting your nails with for summer 2019.

VIDEO: Beauty Now: Gel Manicure Removal