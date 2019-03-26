The Best Nail Polish Colors for Summer 2019
My summer countdown starts on the first day of fall. The sunny days of sipping on drinks outside might feel very far away, but painting my nails a summer shade not only fights my manicure boredom, but also makes it seem like those sweaty days are almost upon us.
It might barely be spring, but the popular polish colors of summer 2019 look great now on nails now, and will look even even better once the warm weather finally hits. Whether you're a fan of last year's neon manicure trend like me, or you swear by neutrals all 365 days of the year, there's a color in the mix for everyone's manicure vibe.
Here, the only 10 nail polishes worth painting your nails with for summer 2019.
Essie Nail Polish in Tiers Of Joy
Not your average pastel nail polish, this Essie lavender shade has a subtle metallic finish. Yeah, it's going to look amazing when the sunlight catches those tiny flecks of glitter.
Zoya Nail Lacquer in Genesis
Instead of using Wite-Out to paint your nails, we now have every shade of white imaginable including Zoya's sheer, shimmery polish. Along with the bit of sparkle, the brand's formulas are vegan and 5-free, which means it's void of formaldehyde, formaldehyde resin, toluene, dibutyl phthalate, and camphor.
Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro Nail Polish in In The Sun
Bright fuchsia nails and summer basically go hand-in-hand. What's better is that this color is formulated with a gel-like finish that'll stay chip-free — no UV light required.
Côte Nail Polish in No. 115
Neons are alive and well this summer, thank you very much. These bright shades have basically become neutrals at this point, so you might as well embrace the trend by wearing slime green on your nails. MayI suggest this Côte bottle? The brand's polishes are free of all major toxins commonly found in nail polish like formaldehyde, dibutyl phthalate (DBP), and parabens to name a few.
Yves Saint Laurent La Laque Couture Nail Lacquer in Beige Leger
The color of that sandy beach you wish you were laying on, but make it chic. When you're stuck inside your office's florescent lights instead of you now, outside in the sun, this pinky-beige is the next best thing.
JINSoon Nail Lacquer in Charme
Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour Blue Pastel
Tom Ford Beauty 24K Nail Lacquer
Your summer glow-up: Painting your nails with Tom Ford's polish loaded with shimmery 24K gold flakes.
Sally Hansen Mega Strength Nail Color in Pink Like a Girl
When in doubt, a rosy pink manicure is seasonally-appropriate all 365 days of the year. If you have a track record of breaking your nails, try Sally Hansen's Mega Strength polish. It's infused with platinum powder and micro-diamonds that protect nails from cracking, peeling, and breaking.
OPI Infinite Shine, Long-Wear Nail Polish in No Tan Lines
Unlike its name, OPI's tangerine polish can't promise you a tan line-free summer, but painting it on does guarantee you'll have a shiny, gel-like manicure for up to to 11 days.