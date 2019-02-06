The Best Nail Polish Colors for Spring 2019
Spring nail polish trends can be slightly predictable: swap your oxblood and navy polishes for bright orange and pastel pink. Guess what? 2019 is no different, except that some of your favorite warm season colors are back with a twist.
This year, mix things up by switching your favorite bright springtime polish shade for one with a different finish. At least, that's the memo we got when looking at all of the killer manicures from the Spring 2019 fashion week runways. Love pastel purple? Try frosted lilac. Sick of sheer baby pink? A cool slate gray will be your new favorite neutral.
To save you time debating your choices at your salon's polish wall, we've rounded up the best nail polish trends from the runway to wear this season.
Here, the 10 nail polish shades everyone will be wearing for spring 2019.
Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Nail Polish in Blacky’O
Black probably doesn't seem like the obvious choice for a springtime manicure, and that's exactly what makes the classic color stand out among sheer and pastel polishes. The only downfall is that chips are more noticeable than with other shades. Luckily, this drugstore-favorite Sally Hansen polish wears as long as gel — no UV light required.
Morgan Taylor Nail Lacquer in I Feel Flower-Ful
Not too sheer, not too bright, this floral-inspired pink Morgan Taylor polish is the perfect middle ground.
Essie Nail Polish in Tiers of Joy
If you're not a pastel fan, try a frosted shade instead. A soft, shimmery finish will still scream "spring." This lilac Essie polish checks off all the boxes.
OPI Nail Lacquer in How Does Your Zen Garden Grow?
Green might be one of 2019's biggest makeup trends, but if the color seems too intimidating to wear on your face, try it on your nails. This lime shade is our pick.
JINsoon Nail Lacquer in Fête
Yes, it's still acceptable to wear glitter after New Years Eve. With flecks of pink, silver, and rose-gold, this JinSoon polish is eye-catching without looking too festive.
Sundays Nail Polish in No.31
In the market for a neutral that isn't pastel pink or beige but still goe with everything? Look no further than gray, the year's trendiest nail polish shade. With a non-toxic, 10-free formula, this Sundays color is a great option for anyone who wants to jump on the gray polish train.
Tom Ford Nail Lacquer in Smoke Red
Yep, just like a red lip, a crimson nail polish is a solid choice during any season.
Butter London Patent Shine 10X Nail Lacquer in Lemon Drop
Last summer's most popular manicure choice is still going strong in 2019. This year, swap your banana yellow polish for a soft pastel shade.
Yves Saint Laurent La Laque Couture Nail Lacquer in Blue Majorelle
Cobalt blue is one of the many '80s-inspired colors that are trending for spring.
Chanel Le Vernis Neon Nail Colour in Techno Bloom
Neons for spring? Not a groundbreaking concept, but who cares? This Chanel polish is the perfect shade of hot pink.