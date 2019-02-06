The Best Nail Polish Colors for Spring 2019 

Spring nail polish trends can be slightly predictable: swap your oxblood and navy polishes for bright orange and pastel pink. Guess what? 2019 is no different, except that some of your favorite warm season colors are back with a twist.

This year, mix things up by switching your favorite bright springtime polish shade for one with a different finish. At least, that's the memo we got when looking at all of the killer manicures from the Spring 2019 fashion week runways. Love pastel purple? Try frosted lilac. Sick of sheer baby pink? A cool slate gray will be your new favorite neutral.

To save you time debating your choices at your salon's polish wall, we've rounded up the best nail polish trends from the runway to wear this season.

Here, the 10 nail polish shades everyone will be wearing for spring 2019.

