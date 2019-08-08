The Best Nail Polish Colors for Fall 2019

By Erin Lukas
Aug 08, 2019 @ 9:15 am
In my humble, honest, opinion, fall is the best season. Hear me out: There's no humidity so you sweat less, hot coffee is once again seasonally appropriate, and wearing a thick, cozy sweater is honestly the next best thing to being wrapped up in my duvet. The onset of sweater weather means changing my nail polish colors, too. Suddenly all of those neons and pastels I've been wearing during the summer don't feel right. Instead, I always reach for warm or muted colors because they have more of a fall vibe. 

To get inspiration for my fall 2019 manicures, I turned to Essie global lead educator Rita Remark and Color Camp lead nail artist Violet Davis to get the details on what shades are going to be trending this season.  

Here, the 10 best nail polish colors to try this fall. 

Cozy Suede: OPI Nail Lacquer in Berlin There Done That

$11 OPI

Looking for a cozy color that will go with everything? Remark suggests a rich suede shade. I recommend this OPI polish. 

Rich Cream: Sally Hansen Miracle Gel in Birthday Suit

$10 Sally Hansen

Cream is a solid neutral color in any season. Period. This Sally Hansen one is your best bet because it's formulated to stay just as shiny and chip free as a gel manicure from a salon. 

Toasty Caramel: essie Nail Polish in On the Bright Cider

$9 Essie

Toasty caramel just screams fall. Remark suggests pairing the color with an almond shape nail for a retro '70s-inspired manicure. 

Deep Red: Yves Saint Laurent La Laque Couture in Bordeaux Underground

$28 Yves Saint Laurent

Another alternative to black or navy is a deep, wine-colored polish like this Yves Saint Laurent one. 

Mineral Blue: Veque Nail Polish in Sea Cliff 

$18

Now that black is considered a classic manicure shade, Davis says that everyone is looking for the next "edgy color." Enter mineral blue: the middle ground between pastel and navy. 

Burnt Metallic Orange: essie Nail Polish in Rust-Worthy

$9

"Polishes with a pearl or metallic finish are in high demand this season," says Remark. This burnt orange metallic polish from essie's fall collection is both a unique color and has just enough shimmer to it.  

Hunter Green: Chanel Le Vernis Nail Polish in Fiction

$28 Chanel

If dark and witchy is your fall vibe, you'll love hunter green, one of the breakout shades of fall 2019. Consider ditching your black nail polish for this almost-noir color. 

Coral Pink: côte Nail Polish in No. 25

$18 côte

This fall's timeless color? Davis says coral. Yes, peachy-pink is often associated with summer, but the fact that it's an in-between color is what makes it perfect for transitional weather. 

Pumpkin Orange: JinSoon Nail Polish in Hope 

$18 Jin Soon

Whether or not you're team PSL, it'll be hard to resist trying a bright orange manicure. Davis says that this shade is the fall update to summer's sunshine yellow trend. 

Pearlescent Nude: Dior Vernis in Camel

$28 Dior

"Pearly polishes were a hit on the fall runways and give a neutral manicure a little something extra," says Remark. She suggests treating an iridescent pink nail polish like a powdered highlighter. Apply just one coat of it to give nails a hint of shimmer. 

