The Best Nail Polish Colors for Fall 2019

In my humble, honest, opinion, fall is the best season. Hear me out: There's no humidity so you sweat less, hot coffee is once again seasonally appropriate, and wearing a thick, cozy sweater is honestly the next best thing to being wrapped up in my duvet. The onset of sweater weather means changing my nail polish colors, too. Suddenly all of those neons and pastels I've been wearing during the summer don't feel right. Instead, I always reach for warm or muted colors because they have more of a fall vibe.

To get inspiration for my fall 2019 manicures, I turned to Essie global lead educator Rita Remark and Color Camp lead nail artist Violet Davis to get the details on what shades are going to be trending this season.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Here, the 10 best nail polish colors to try this fall.

VIDEO: Beauty Now: Gel Manicure Removal