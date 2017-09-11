This Is the Nail Color of Fall 2017

You’ve invested in new denim, finally snagged a pair of red statement boots, and indulged in perhaps too many puffy sleeves. Now, it’s time for you to let the season influence your beauty routine, and starting with a fresh manicure in a rich, moody, deep blue is the first step.

One of fall’s top trending colors, it’s a transitional alternative to the midnight black polish that usually dominates the colder months.

"Everyone was obsessed with pale blue nails this summer, so it makes perfect sense that the next logical step is to venture into deep blue territory!" explains Sarah Gibson Tuttle, the founder and CEO of Los Angeles-based nail salon, Olive & June. "I love a cobalt, royal, or navy mani—it's fresher and lighter than black, less punk rock, and more polished, but it still has an edge."

Opt for the color on your nails, and to add in a high-fashion contrast, Tuttle suggests sticking with your go-to nude or neutral shade for your pedicure. Give the look a try by shopping a few of our favorite bottles below.