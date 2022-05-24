The 12 Best Glitter Nail Polishes for Grown-Ups

Best Overall: Essie Nail Lacquer in Set In Stones

Also available at Amazon

What We Love: The mix of large and small flecks makes this polish extra twinkly.

What We Don't Love: There's no base color, so you may see nail ridges and unevenness.

This dazzling platinum glitter polish strikes the perfect balance between dainty and badass. It's the easiest five-minute manicure that leaves your hands looking pretty and polished, without going full on glitter bomb. It goes on smooth, wipes off easily, and looks equally as beautiful worn on bare nails or layered over your favorite color polish. "I used this platinum polish over a clear press-on for a Moschino runway show", Miss Pop says. "It was fuss-free glamour—a rare combination."

Color: Silver | Type/Finish: Clear polish with silver glitter | Size: .46 fl oz.