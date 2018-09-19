The Best At-Home Gel Nail Polish Brands on Amazon
Want to paint your nails with a polish that'll give you the same long-wear, shiny finish as the last gel manicure you got at a salon? Amazon carries some of the best at-home gel nail polish brands, delivered to your door in as little as a day (thanks, Amazon Prime).
All of these formulas don't require a UV light to dry the polish — just paint them like you would with regular nail polish and go. Plus, DIY-ing your manicure is so much more affordable than paying for gels at your favorite salon. You can use the cash you saved to get that giant bag of Haribo Gummy Bears you have saved in your cart. Amazon really does have everything.
Keep scrolling for the five best at-home gel nail polish brands you can buy on Amazon — and then put that Prime shipping to good use.
Revlon ColorStay Gel Envy Longwear Nail Enamel
With a whopping 46 available shades, Revlon's ColorStay Gel Envy Longwear Nail Enamel gives you just as many color options as the polish wall at your favorite salon. Another reason to pick this polish: It has a wide-angled brush that keeps it from bubbling when you're applying it.
Nails Inc. Gel Effect Nail Polish
This beloved UK brand's gel effect polish has the same shine and thickness as the formulas that salons typically use.
OPI Infinite Shine Long-Wear Lacquer
The name says it all: Use OPI's at-home gel formula for an infinitely shiny finish.
Essie Gel Couture Nail Polish
Two whole weeks with a chip-free, shiny manicure that you did at home? It is possible. To get the most out of Essie's long-wear polish, apply two coats of your shade of choice followed by its accompanying top coat. It seals the polish in like a UV light does at the salon — without the exposure to UV rays.
Sally Hansen Mircacle Gel Nail Polish
If you use Sally Hansen's chip-resistant polish, you wont have an excuse for not doing the dishes anymore.