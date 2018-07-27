The Best Nail Polish Colors for Fall 2018

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If you find yourself staring blankly at the nail polish wall of your favorite salon—you're not alone. There's an overwhelming amount of shade options, and the number keeps growing when your favorite nail polish brands throw new seasonal shades into the mix.

This fall, let us help you save some time deciding on nail polish shades. Whether you stick to neutrals or you're fan of bold colors, this season's trendiest nail polishes include shades everyone will dig—no matter your manicure vibe. Based off the manicures we saw on the fall 2018 runways and the new shade ranges from our favorite brands, we've rounded up the colors you're going to see everywhere.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Here are the nine nail polishes you'll keep in rotation for fall 2018.

VIDEO: So, What Do You Do Daniel Martin?