The Best Nail Polish Colors for Fall 2018

Courtesy
Erin Lukas
Jul 27, 2018 @ 12:00 pm
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If you find yourself staring blankly at the nail polish wall of your favorite salon—you're not alone. There's an overwhelming amount of shade options, and the number keeps growing when your favorite nail polish brands throw new seasonal shades into the mix. 

This fall, let us help you save some time deciding on nail polish shades. Whether you stick to neutrals or you're fan of bold colors, this season's trendiest nail polishes include shades everyone will dig—no matter your manicure vibe. Based off the manicures we saw on the fall 2018 runways and the new shade ranges from our favorite brands, we've rounded up the colors you're going to see everywhere. 

Here are the nine nail polishes you'll keep in rotation for fall 2018. 

VIDEO: So, What Do You Do Daniel Martin? 

1 of 9 Courtesy

Dior Le Vernis Couture Nail Color in Sienna 

When you're in the mood for a low-key manicure color, opt for a warm beige like this Dior shade. 

Dior $27 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 9 Courtesy

Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Color in Vert N. 31

Think of jewel-toned polishes like switching back to hot coffee when it starts to get colder out. Painting on a rich shade like this emerald Chanel polish just feels more natural.

Chanel $28 SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Courtesy

Yves Saint Laurent La Lacque Couture in Mauve Alternatif 

Pantone's Color of the Year gets a moody filter for fall. This mauve-y shade is ideal for Ultra Violet purple fans looking to transition their favorite shade into the new season. 

Yves Saint Laurent $28 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 9 Courtesy

Smith & Cult Nail Lacquer in Lovers Creep 

Nothing screams "fall" quite like a deep oxblood manicure. This 5-free nail polish stays shiny until it's taken off. 

Smith and Cult $18 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 9 Courtesy

Nails Inc. Dirty Unicorn Collection in The Mane Attraction 

Adding a metallic element to any jewel-toned shade gives the fall staple a whole new look. Case in point: Nails Inc.'s iridescent sapphire polish. 

Nails Inc. $11 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 9 Courtesy

NARS Iconic Color Nail Polish in Hunger 

Don't call it pumpkin spice: Burnt orange nail polish is another fall-favorite that makes its triumphant return every year. Whether you go with a terracotta, turmeric, or rusty, the earthy shade is a great neutral, but not shade that goes with everything

Nars $20 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 9 Courtesy

Essie Nail Polish in In Stitches 

The fall alternative to millennial pink is this warm rosy polish. 

Essie $9 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 9 Courtesy

Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Nail Polish Blacky O

Black nail polish might go with everything, but every. single. chip. seems extra noticeable. If you're going to do black, this Sally Hansen polish is your best bet. It has same long-wear and shine you'd get with a gel manicure without the harmful exposure to UV lights.

Advertisement
9 of 9 Courtesy 

OPI Infinite Shine Nail Polish in Olive For Green 

If pastel mint green is your go-to summer manicure color, why not try olive green It's one of this fall's trendiest dark shades. 

OPI $12 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!