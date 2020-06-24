The 10 Best Cuticle Oils to Strengthen and Hydrate Dry Nails, According to Thousands of Reviews

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If you’ve noticed your nails have been a little more dry and ragged than normal lately, you’re not alone — between all that hand washing and professional nail salons being closed, our nails are taking a hit. This means we need to do a little more care on our end to ensure our nails stay healthy. Fortunately, it's easy to achieve soft, hydrated nails at home with the help of cuticle oil.

Nail technician Dasha Minina previously told InStyle that the safest way to care for your cuticles is to hydrate, hydrate, and hydrate some more with a nourishing cuticle oil. "Oils maintain proper moisture levels and are excellent for hydrating the skin," she said.

Cuticle oil also helps nails get stronger, grow faster, and stop breaking or peeling. And if you're a nervous nail biter, the right cuticle oil can quickly heal your skin and even help you break the habit for good.

Nail oil can be applied as often as you’d like since there's really no such thing as too much hydration for dry fingers and nailbeds (especially right now). Many people like to leave a bottle in their purse or car so they can moisturize on the go. But one of the best times to apply cuticle oil is during your nighttime self-care regimen right before bed — since you won't be using your hands while you're sleeping, the oil has adequate time to soak in and work its magic.

Now that you know why cuticle oil is an essential addition to your skincare routine, it's time to pick the perfect one. We scoured customer reviews across the internet and rounded up 10 top-rated options that shoppers can’t get enough of.

These are the best cuticle oils for all your nail concerns:

Keep reading to learn more about each of these customer-loved nail treatments.

Best-Selling Cuticle Oil: Cuccio Milk and Honey Revitalizing Oil

If you're stuck on which nail oil to buy, you could listen to the more than 3,200 customers who gave this revitalizing oil a near-perfect 5-star rating on Amazon. The number one best-selling cuticle oil on Amazon, this option is formulated with natural ingredients like honey, which soothes and moisturizes, and lactic acid from milk, which helps to stimulate and refresh the skin around your nails.

Customers raved over the affordable price — just $8 for a 2.5-ounce bottle with a dropper lid — and many claimed it helped their nails grow faster. "My nails still couldn’t grow past a certain point without splitting or breaking. I purchased this cuticle oil three weeks ago and my nails have grown longer!!" one person wrote. "No splitting, no breaking and I use my hands all day every day. The bottle is huge! It will definitely last me a long time even though I apply several times a day."

Best Natural Option: Tenoverten Rose Oil

It's important to know what's going into and on your body, and this nail oil is for everyone who's passionate about that. The non-toxic, vegan, and paraben-free formula uses a blend of natural oils to hydrate, strengthen, and heal damaged nails or nail beds. and the reviews for the product are stellar. The lightly rose-scented oil is conveniently packaged into a roller ball tip for easy application, and currently has an impressive 4.3-star rating from shoppers.

One reviewer called it their “favorite new cuticle oil,” while another said it’s “easy to apply and keeps your cuticles nourished.”

Best for On the Go: Burt's Bees Lemon Butter Cuticle Cream

Keeping nail oil in your purse seems like a great idea until there's a spill, but with Burt's Bees cuticle cream, there's no chance of that. The product is a solid balm rather than an oil, but it rubs in just as easily and gives cuticles and nail beds some serious hydration. It’s also the most affordable option on this list, costing just $6 for a .6-ounce tin that’ll last you for a while. Plus, it has a refreshing lemony scent, and the small, flat tin jar is easy to throw in your bag and use anytime, anywhere.

Hundreds of shoppers gave Burt’s Bees natural nail cream a 4.7-star rating, with many praising how effective it is for healing dry and ragged cuticles. "I will buy this stuff over and over," one reviewer wrote. "I used to pick at my cuticles like it was my job, but since I've started using this, they've been so healthy that I don't have much to pick at!"

Best for Strengthening: CND SolarOil

Not only does this oil condition your nails and soften your cuticles, it also acts as a nail strengthener thanks to the combination of vitamin E, jojoba oil, and almond oil (which gives it the delightful almond scent).

Nearly 900 customers left a positive review for this all-in-one nail treatment; many people said their nails really did get stronger after incorporating the oil into their routine. One shopper said “yes, all the hype is true, and then some,” while another called it a “miracle” and continued: "I had peeling, weak nails for years. Tried everything," one buyer wrote. "[After using SolarOil] all the peeling had grown out and my nails were getting stronger every day … Cannot recommend this stuff enough!"

Best Cuticle Oil Pen: The Body Shop Almond Nail & Cuticle Oil

This slim cuticle oil pen can fit in just about any bag for on-the-go nail conditioning. It has a brush tip for precision application and an easy-to-use twist-up mechanism that allows you to dispense more oil. The cap even has a cuticle pusher on it, making it easier (and quicker!) than ever to give yourself a mini manicure at home. Plus, the combination of shea butter and almond oil in the formula softens and moisturizes cuticles and nail beds in no time.

Amazon reviewers praised the delicious almond smell and the mess-free brush-on applicator. "Love the dispenser. Keeps the product exactly where you want it, and doesn’t waste it,” said one shopper. Another wrote: “Such an easy way to apply almond oil to cuticles And nails. Everybody in my family loves this product and my daughter said her nails were in the best shape ever due to using this product every night. It smells great and there is no mess ever.”

Best Scented: Maccibelle Cuticle Oil

This healing cuticle oil from Maccibelle comes in three exquisite scents: milk and honey, pomegranate, and tea tree lavender. But according to the brand, the scent is subtle and light, so it won't overwhelm your senses (even if you’re extra sensitive to fragrances). Along with softening and healing dry or cracked cuticles with vitamin E, this oil can also help protect nails from future damage. Hundreds of shoppers left positive reviews for this option; one person called it “the best cuticle oil” while another said: “I am a big cuticle picker. It’s been such a bad habit lately to the point where I’m making myself bleed and drying my cuticles. So I looked for an oil to soothe and hydrate and came across this oil. I LOVE it. First thing that stood out was the scent. It smells AH-MAZING!! After application I noticed it’s very absorbing as well. My nails and cuticles look so much shinier. It immediately hydrated and just after a few uses it completely changed my nails.”

The lavender scent, in particular, is a great choice if you apply your cuticle oil before bed. Lavender is known to promote relaxation, so this option would make the perfect addition to your nighttime routine as you unwind before bed.

Best Roll-On: French Girl Nail & Cuticle Oil

The best roll-on option, this oil from French Girl Organic uses a blend of delicious-smelling, natural ingredients to completely revitalize your cuticles with a foolproof application. A quick breakdown of the nourishing formula shows argan and pomegranate oil provide for extra moisture, rosemary and rose geranium essential oils to promote nail growth, and hemp seed oil for its healing benefits. Even better is that the roller ball applicator means it’s virtually impossible to spill, easy to use, and compact enough to throw in your bag and take anywhere.

Best Drugstore Option: Essie Apricot Cuticle Oil

It should come as no surprise that cult-favorite nail polish brand Essie also creates some top-notch nail care treatments, like this $9 cuticle oil. For one, it has a fresh apricot scent that's unique compared to the many almond or flower-scented products out there. It's also designed to absorb into the nail beds quickly for maximum hydration. I've used this oil for several weeks and have noticed a big change in my cuticles and nails,” one shopper wrote. “My cuticles are no longer dry and cracked; my nails seem to be stronger as they are not breaking as often.”

Most Luxurious: Blossom Scented Cuticle Oil

Infused with real flowers, this luxe cuticle oil from Blossom is so gorgeous, you'll want to display the bottle right on your counter for all to see. There are 12 scents to choose from — ranging from apple blossom to honeysuckle to hibiscus — and each with a different array of colorful flowers floating in the bottle. The oil isn't just for show, though. Many shoppers say it does a great job of softening and repairing dry, cracked cuticles.

"This is better than any cuticle oil I have ever purchased," one customer wrote. "[It's] cute with the flowers and really moisturizes the cuticles. Its effects are long lasting too.” A few others commented on the scent, especially the rose option, with one person calling it “heavenly.”

Best Fast-Absorbing: Ella+Mila Cuticle Oil

We use our hands all the time, so it's helpful to find a cuticle oil that doesn’t require you to wait around for it to soak in. This vegan treatment from Ella+Mila absorbs quickly so you can get back to your life without accidentally leaving oil stains on everything you touch. Formulated with sweet almond, sunflower, argan, and other essentials oils, it works to hydrate and revitalize cuticles while also strengthening weak nails.