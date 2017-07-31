8 Chrome Nail Polishes for Your Shiniest Manicure Ever

A few years ago Rihanna told us to "shine bright like a diamond." And so we did by adding shimmering highlighters, lip glosses, eyeshadows, and nail polishes into our beauty routines. While may it might be true that diamonds really are forever, when you reach the end of your sparkly beauty products, you're probably going to be the mood for something even more reflective.

Along with holographic highlighters and lipsticks, chrome manicures take your beauty routine out of this world. Instead of looking cute, these mirror-like finish of these manicures are the edgy alternative to rainbow hues.

And Instagram agrees. You've probably scrolled back through your feed a few times when your favorite beauty bloggers 'grammed photos of their reflective talons. These manicures are usually achieved with nail wraps or a powder that's applied to your nails after you've lacquered up as you usually would.

The good news if you're bad at DIYs? There's metallic polishes that will help you achieve a similar effect without any adding any extra work to the manicure process. Even better: In addition to the typical gun-metal gray shade metallic, there's a chromatic edition of your favorite nail polish color out there, too.

Here, we've rounded up our favorite chrome nail polishes to use when we want the shiniest manicure ever.

VIDEO: How to Master the Seeing Stars Manicure