10 Nail Polishes That Will Make You Feel Festive This Holiday Season
'Tis the season for bright reds and glitter.
If Christmas movie marathons and listening to Mariah Carey's Christmas album on repeat still haven't gotten you into the holiday spirit, why not give yourself a festive manicure?
Since many of us aren't traveling or going all out with family this year, it probably doesn't seem like there's a reason to be excited for the holidays. However, you'll be surprised at how something as little as ditching your dark navy or neutral beige nail polish for a Christmas red or snow globe glitter will put you in a better mood.
Hell, you might even feel inspired to get yourself a Christmas tree.
Ahead, 10 nail polishes that'll make you feel festive this holiday season, whether you're celebrating IRL or over Zoom.
Essie Nail Polish in Lacquered Up
It doesn't get more classic Christmas than rewatching Miracle on 34th Street, sipping on hot cocoa, and painting your nails bright red. This candy cane red shade by Essie has an ultra-glossy finish that doesn't get dull with wear.
To shop: $10; amazon.com
OPI Nail Lacquer in Puttin' on the Glitz
Looking forward to scoping out the Christmas lights in your neighborhood each year? Then you'll love this sparkly OPI polish. The flecks of glitter infused into the black base are reminiscent of all of the colorful lights twinkling in the dark.
To shop: $11; amazon.com
Nailtopia Bio-Sourced, Chip Free Nail Lacquer in Slide In My DM's
For anyone not into bright colors or glitter (no judgement!), a rich plum is a gorgeous alternative that still feels festive. Nailtopia's formula is plant-based and also doubles as a nail treatment, thanks to nourishing, strengthening ingredients like biotin and vitamins A and B5 that work to repair dry, brittle nails.
To shop: $10; ulta.com
Côte Nail Polish in No.110
Silver nail polish is just as festive as red or green. This metallic Côte shade is cruelty-free, vegan, and free of the controversial chemicals associated with nail polish. Use it as an accent color or paint all of your nails for the full effect.
To shop: $18; coteshop.co.
JINsoon Nail Lacquer in Pop Orange
Looking for a new way to wear a holiday red? Opt for a shade with a warm orange undertone like this polish by JINsoon.
To shop: $18; amazon.com
Static Nails Liquid Glass Lacquer in Halmus Chalybeus
A first glance, this duo-chrome nail polish might not scream Christmas, but hear us out: the cool shimmer is a subtle hat tip to the holiday season instead of a full-on glitzy manicure.
To shop: $16; staticnails.com
Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro in Spill the Wine
Wear your love for mulled wine on your nails with this bordeaux polish. Deborah Lippmann's Gel Lab Pro formula stays shiny and chip-free for days like a traditional gel manicure, minus the need to set the color with a UV light.
To shop: $20; nordstrom.com.
Dior Golden Nights Diorific Vernis Top Coat Glitter Nail Lacquer
Turn your fingertips into miniature snow globes with Dior's icy nail polish. Paint on a couple layers for a shimmery blizzard effect, or use it as a topcoat to add a bit of sparkle to whatever color you choose.
To shop: $29; nordstrom.com
Olive & June Nail Polish in Besties
Next to red, green is the color most commonly associated with the holidays. If you don't want to paint your nails literal Christmas tree green, opt for this jewel tone by Olive & June.
To shop: $8; oliveandjune.com
Nails.INC 45 Second Speedy Gloss in Keeping It Real In Kensington
Despite not going anywhere this holiday season, it's still somehow the busiest time of the year. That's where Nails.INC's game-changing polish comes in. It completely dries down in 45 seconds (yes, really!). So, this Christmas is going to be the one where your rose gold glitter stays right where it's supposed to: on your nails.
To shop: $9; sallybeauty.com