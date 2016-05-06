Bella Hadid's Disney Mani Got the Snapchat Treatment

Prepare to have your mind blown. Bella Hadid just took Snapchat filters to a whole new level, and we absolutely love the result. Trust us, it's so good, you'll be running to your nearest nail salon by the time you're done reading this.

The model shared a photo of her mani by New York nail artist Mei Kawajiri, and it appears that her Disney-inspired nails have undergone a Snapchat metamorphosis — Minnie Mouse and Donald Duck swapped faces and Mickey got the dog face. Clever, right?! And so cute.

Snapchat

Ah, technology. What will they think of next?