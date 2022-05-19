Bedazzled French Manicures Are Going to Be Everywhere This Summer
If you've been noticing more and more people wearing French manicures, it's simply because they've made a major comeback. And while some are donning it in its classic form, most people are taking the creative liberties with it.
Rainbow arches are in, angular white tips are in, and even ombré French manis are in. And recently, we've noticed people adding a little extra jazz to their nails by throwing in sparkle and shine. Rhinestones, glitter, and even dangly jewels are showing up on French manicures — it's a total disco fever dream.
So, if you're ready to hit the dance floor and belt out ABBA all night, here are some of our favorite bedazzled French manicures to inspire your next trip to the salon.
Rhinestone French Manicure
An easy way to step up the classic look is by using nail glue to stick on a few tiny rhinestones all over your French manicure.
Bedazzled French Manicure
For this year's Met Gala, nail artist Betina Goldstein created this intricate nail art for Lily James. It features tiny crystals, both glued on and dangling. So good, they'll make you do a double take.
Disco Ball Tips
Bring the dance floor to your nails by making your tips look like a disco ball. Added bonus: this is a great way to add intricate art to your nails with the grow-out forgiveness.
Crystal-Lined Tips
Celebrity nail artist Mei Kawajiri created this crystal-lined French manicure for none other than Dua Lipa, and we'll be following suit ASAP. It's also a good hack for covering up any imperfect lines.
Holographic Tips
If you want to dip into the trend but don't want to step too far out of your comfort zone, use holographic nail polish to give your French manicure tips an unexpected twist.
Black French Manicure
Instead of a nude base, paint your nails black and give them the French effect by adorning the tips with rhinestones, just like celebrity manicurist Gina Edwards did at New York Fashion Week for this look.
Diamond-Like Tips
The sparkles on these almond-shaped nails look elevated and chic. Plus, it will match with all your jewelry.
Butterfly Manicure
We know butterfly eyeliner and butterfly clips are in, and now, the fluttery creatures have made their way onto our nails. Tack on some butterfly-shaped glitter on top of dry nails for the same effect.