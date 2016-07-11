5 Beauty Brands to Count on for a Chip-Free Mani

I have a confession to make. My biggest pet peeve is a chip in my polish. There’s no arguments about it. I have to reapply or start from scratch at the first sign of a crack. It’s a little ridiculous, but we all have our quirks, right?

That being said, when I got the chance to test out a bunch of nail polish brands to see what held up best, I was so game. I carefully applied each lacquer to see which could stand the test of time. Between meetings, sweat sessions, and a few beach days, here are a few of the winners that gave me nails worthy of an Insta pic. 

essie gel couture

This new 2-step, no-UV light system promised 14 days of wear and the color made it through the first week no problem. But I was skeptical as I packed my beach bag that the polish wouldn't be able to tough it against the sand and salt water doing serious work on my nails. I was wrong. The polish made it through with only the tiniest chip on day 12.

OPI Infinite Shine Gel Effects Lacquer System

Paired with primer and gloss, this ultra-rich formula packs some seriously vivid color. An added bonus: The super shiny polish lasted two days beyond its 10-day promise before flaking.

Smith and Cult 

Not only did this formula, paired with the brands base and top coat, stand up against five killer fitness classes (my muscles are another story), but the super chic bottles that each color comes in make the perfect vanity accessory.

 

Julep

Not only does this polish come in virtually every color under the rainbow (seriously they have exactly the right hue for every occasion), but it's also a 5-free, vegan-friendly formula. Pair it with the brand's Oxygen Bonding Base Coat and Freedom Polymer Top Coat for a long-lasting mani that won’t leave you with dry, brittle nails. We’re in! 

Revlon ColorStay Gel Envy Nail Enamel

Revlon promised me that the secret was in the topcoat, and they were not kidding around. The color enamel went on smooth (it's actually a MIMI favorite), but it was the wide-angle brush of topcoat polish that really made the color shine and harden to chip-free perfection.

