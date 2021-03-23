Here's the One Nail Color Your Sign Should Be Wearing for Aries Season
Aries season officially began on March 20th, falling on the same day as spring equinox and the astrological new year.
Aries is the first sun sign on the astrological calendar, which means it’s inspiring and motivating us to start a new journey around the 12 signs of the zodiac.
Therefore, we should adorn our nails with stimulating colors that push us towards achieving our goals and bring our passions to life.
Ahead, discover the nail color your sign should be wearing for the season.
Aries: Revlon Nail Enamel in Revlon Red
You’re feeling hot, hot, hot this spring. After all, it’s your season to shine bright. As you head into your birthday month, it’s time for you to get noticed. Allow yourself to receive a lot of attention — you deserve the fandom. Bright red nails will get you seen.
To shop: $9; walmart.com
Taurus: ella+mila in After Party
Life is but a dream this month, which is why your nails should reflect your innermost sentiments. Multi-colored glitter nails will get you in tune with your visions and aspirations as you start the new season. Just try to stay grounded now and not swept away by your innermost daydreams.
To shop: $11; target.com
Gemini: Butter London in Bang On!
Your hopes and goals are changing at the moment. Wearing a deep blue nail color will help inspire your desires to come to life. It will give your spirit the push to evoke your passions now to make your personal endeavors or pet projects a reality. You got this, Gemini!
To shop: $18; butterlondon.com
Cancer: Deborah Lippmann in Wow
Silver nail polish will help you evoke and understand your emotional nature. It will also allow you to find balance and harmony in your daily vibe. Taking care of your sentimental side and giving it a lot of love will be easy once you adorn your claws in this beautiful lunar shade.
To shop: $20; sephora.com
Leo: OPI in Toucan Do It If You Try
Your energy is heightened, as you’re feeling the fiery vibes that are heading your way. This will give you the motivation to move forward and attain success, as well as the inspiration.
To shop: $11; walmart.com
Virgo: essie expressie in In The Time Zone
You’re in the mood to get deep. But before you get super pushy with your desire to connect and offset limits in these relationships, take a step back to find the best approach. Light pink nails will help you understand boundaries and how to respectfully move forward in a healthy way.
To shop: $9; target.com
Libra: Butter London in Cotton Buds
Aries season encourages you to give your all to love. But, the truth of the matter is that you have to give yourself some TLC too. White nail polish will remind you to find the equilibrium and stability in relationships that you need to keep all partnerships on great footing.
To shop: $30; walmart.com
Scorpio: Sephora Collection Color Hit Mini Nail Polish in Girls Night Out
You deserve a gold star (or gold nails) for all the hard work you’ve been doing lately. Treat yourself to a manicure done by yourself that gives you the props and goodness you deserve. No one knows how hard you work. Therefore, it’s high time for them to take note.
To shop: $5; sephora.com
Sagittarius: Orly in Va Va Voom
Romance is in the air, which is why you’ll need to adorn your nails with a bright pink color to lean into the soulful positive energy that’s giving life to your sentiments. Embrace the electric energy. Feel the heat that’s burning up your love life with passion and desire. Ooh-la-la!
To shop: $10; orlybeauty.com
Capricorn: Sephora Collection Color Hit Mini Nail Polish in Palm Leaf
Your foundation is transforming and becoming stronger than ever. Rebuilding your personal world will take effort. But, light green nails will help you rise to the occasion and do the work that’s necessary to evolve. Growth is happening. Lean into the positive changes that are coming your way this month.
To shop: $5; sephora.com
Aquarius: Nails.INC in Knightriders Street
There is a lot of chatter and noise permeating your orb, making it hard for you to concentrate on important tasks and to complete projects. Yellow nail polish will allow you to hone in and calm the energy. You’ll be able to find moments of calm, mental stimulation, and clarity.
To shop: $8; target.com
Pisces: Butter London in Galaxy Glazen
Finding the place between the material and intuitive world is hard for you. However, this month you’ll be able to use that space to manifest the next stages in your life. A sparkly lavender nail polish will give you the gusto to swim towards the sentiments you want to attain.
To shop: $12; butterlondon.com