Nail Polish Colors That Will Make Your Hands Look Younger Instantly

When it comes to anti-aging treatments, focus is usually centered on lines along the forehead and creases around the eyes. But the hands actually deserve just as much attention. That means those creams and serums can also do wonders for the skin on your fingers. And believe it or not, picking the right nail polish color can also give hands a more youthful appearance.

Luckily, one of the classic shades that we could never get enough of is considered to be the best anti-aging color. And that's the ever-so-popular red. The bright shade is known to detract attention away from any blemishes on the skin, putting the focus on your shiny, bright manicure.

But not all reds are created equal. Stick with orange-based polishes as opposed to the blue-toned options, which will make veins and age spots stick out like a sore thumb. The best part about orange-hued polishes is that they are known for being universally flattering. So it doesn't matter if you have a fair complexion or a deep, dark skin tone. There's a an orange-based polish out there for everyone.

Keep scrolling to check out our favorite anti-aging polish colors belows.