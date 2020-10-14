This Gel Manicure Kit Gives Amazon Shoppers ‘Salon-Quality Nails’ at Home, and It’s 35% Off for Prime Day
Ever since the pandemic began last spring, many of us have given up our regular trips to the nail salon, opting instead for at-home manicures. But just because we’re not getting our nails professionally done doesn’t mean we can’t still achieve long-lasting, shiny manis on our own. Thanks to the Beetles Gel Nail Polish Kit, we can shape, paint, and cure our nails under the included UV light to create a top-notch manicure that’ll last two weeks. And for the final 12 hours of Amazon Prime Day, you can get the gel nail polish kit for 35 percent off.
With nearly 3,500 five-star reviews, this gel manicure kit has clearly transformed many Amazon shoppers into home-mani pros. The kit comes with a nail file, nail buffer, bristle brush, nail brush duster, nail clipper, nail separators, cuticle fork, cuticle pusher, cuticle oil, six polish colors, a base coat, two different top coats, and a UV light nail lamp. What more could you need?
“This is a game changer,” one reviewer wrote. “During quarantine, when everything was closed, I was able to get salon-quality nails in my house! I don’t think I’ll ever get my nails done again at a salon.”
Another added: “I was amazed at the high quality of the LED lamp and the easy application of polish. The light automatically detects your hand just like salon lamps. The price and quality is exceptional.”
Many reviewers also admitted that painting their own nails is not typically their strong suit, but with the help of this kit, they were able to create manicures that they’re actually proud of. “I am not good at painting my nails at all but this has made it easy,” a shopper said. “The colors come out beautiful and I have gotten my nails to last at least two weeks.”
One reviewer even pointed out that this gel manicure kit has saved her a ton of money since she’s no longer going to a nail salon: “I have had my kit for months, and I have literally saved hundreds of dollars by doing it myself. Nails last me two weeks. I have zero talent, and I learned after the first few sets.”
Before Prime Day ends at 11:59 p.m. PT, be sure to snag this gel nail polish kit for just $36. It has everything you need to get a flawless mani at home.
