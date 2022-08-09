10 Almond Nail Designs to Try for Your Next Manicure

There are many things that are actually too good to be true, but almond-shaped nails aren't one of them. It's the unicorn of nail shapes as it can be worn short or long, suits most nail beds, and virtually any nail art design will complement it.

Not to mention, the shape can even enhance your hands: Almond nails create the optical illusion of longer nails and add an air of elegance to them.

"The almond nail is a modernized version of the classic oval nail shape," says Queenie Nguyen, a Los Angeles-based nail artist. "Because the shape is slightly narrower than oval, it's a great way to elongate the fingers."

The shape looks exactly like the nut it's named after, and it's fairly easy to file on your own. Nguyen suggests pre-cutting the nails and outlining the shape so you have a guide. Then, file both sides of the nail moving towards the middle of the tip to create the almond shape. "Take your time to perfect the shape as it's not about being extra pointy like a stiletto nail," she says. "It has a softer almond-tip finish." Finally, clean it up with a buffer for a clean, smooth finish.

With so many nail art options at your fingertips, it can be overwhelming to decide which one to try. So, keep scrolling for 10 of the best almond nail designs to consider for your next manicure.