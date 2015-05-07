11 Things You Should Consider Before Getting Stiletto Nails

Having long nails has never intrigued me; I'm more of a short and stubby, low-maintenance gal. As someone who spends the majority of her day on the computer, I couldn't fathom how people typed with long nails, let alone accomplished anything else. But a few weeks ago the stars aligned. My friend took the plunge and got stiletto nails right around the time Rihanna Instagrammed her fierce, pink mani. I immediately made an appointment at the nail salon and let me say, the final look was stunning. If you're thinking of swapping out your nails for a pair of claws, here are 11 things you should definitely think over.

1. Your overall productivity in life will decrease around 50 percent.

2. You'll probably feel like you're developing early onset carpal tunnel from typing.

3. You won't be able to apply makeup with your fingers as effectively.

4. You will begin to appreciate the simple things in life, like being able to press a touch screen button on your first try.

5. Gripping things like coffee cups and pens will be ten times more difficult.

6. It will take you twice as long to send a text because of the large amount of typos that will be made. Same with your iPhone password. You will get it wrong 9 times out of 10.

7. Blowing your nose is kind of weird, and tbh, picking it is almost impossible.

8. The upkeep is expensive if you want them for longer than a few weeks.

9. If you rip off your acrylics, your nails WILL be ruined. For a while, at least.

10. When you scratch an itch, you might draw blood.

11. You are bound to have the most badass nails out of all your friends.

While having long nails makes life more difficult than not, you do get used to it. Instead of straining to type with the pads of my fingers, I now casually use the pointed tips. Am I still a slower typer? Yes. Will I probably get my acrylics filled to make them last at least another month? Yes...